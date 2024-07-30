Lewis Neilson ready to get started with St Johnstone in league opener against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Neilson ready to get started with St Johnstone in league opener against Aberdeen

The Hearts player has also signed a contract extension with his parent club.

By Eric Nicolson
Lewis Neilson spent his previous loan with Partick Thistle.
Lewis Neilson spent his previous loan with Partick Thistle.

Lewis Neilson is keen to go straight into the deep end at St Johnstone after his season-long loan from Hearts was officially confirmed.

The 21-year-old defender trained with his new team-mates today and believes he’ll be ready to take part in the Perth side’s first Premiership game of the season against Aberdeen on Monday night.

“After speaking to Hearts my next step was just to play as many games as I can and playing in the Scottish Premiership is huge,” said Neilson, who has signed an extension to his Hearts contract through to the summer of 2026.

“When St Johnstone wanted to take me it was a no brainer.

Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.

“It seems like a great group of boys so I am excited to get started.

“I have never worked under the manager but I have heard a lot of good things. I think the style of play is really going to help my game.

“I am sure this loan spell will help me and I hope I can help the club too.

“I am delighted to be in and get a full week of training before our league opener against Aberdeen. It is an exciting opening game.”

