Lewis Neilson ready to get started with St Johnstone in league opener against Aberdeen

Lewis Neilson is keen to go straight into the deep end at St Johnstone after his season-long loan from Hearts was officially confirmed.

The 21-year-old defender trained with his new team-mates today and believes he’ll be ready to take part in the Perth side’s first Premiership game of the season against Aberdeen on Monday night.

“After speaking to Hearts my next step was just to play as many games as I can and playing in the Scottish Premiership is huge,” said Neilson, who has signed an extension to his Hearts contract through to the summer of 2026.

“When St Johnstone wanted to take me it was a no brainer.

“It seems like a great group of boys so I am excited to get started.

“I have never worked under the manager but I have heard a lot of good things. I think the style of play is really going to help my game.

“I am sure this loan spell will help me and I hope I can help the club too.

“I am delighted to be in and get a full week of training before our league opener against Aberdeen. It is an exciting opening game.”