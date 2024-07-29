Dundee set to sign QPR left-back Ziyad Larkeche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee set to sign QPR left-back Ziyad Larkeche

Tony Docherty is ready to add the France U/20 international to his squad ahead of the Premiership kick-off.

By George Cran
Ziyad Larkeche in action for QPR. Image: PA
Ziyad Larkeche in action for QPR. Image: PA

Dundee are set to make their sixth signing of the summer as QPR full-back Ziyad Larkeche readies to move north of the border.

The Dark Blues have agreed a season-long loan with the 21-year-old left-back, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

Larkeche is a former France youth international, playing up to U/20 level, having come through the academy setup at Paris Saint-Germain.

He moved to Fulham in 2020 and went out on loan to League One Barnsley in September 2022 where he made 18 appearances.

Ziyad Larkeche takes on Blackburn Rovers. Image: PA
Dundee-bound Ziyad Larkeche takes on Blackburn Rovers. Image: PA

However, didn’t make an appearance for Fulham before moving across London to join QPR last summer.

Larkeche played 20 times in the Championship last term as the Rs finished in 18th spot under first Gareth Ainsworth and then Marti Cifuentes.

He can also play in a more attacking role as a left winger.

Last season Owen Beck was a standout on loan at left wing-back and the Dee are hopeful of a similar impact from the former France youth international.

The deal is expected to be completed on Monday and Larkeche will be available for the big Premiership kick-off with the Dundee derby on Sunday.

