Dundee set to sign QPR left-back Ziyad Larkeche

Dundee are set to make their sixth signing of the summer as QPR full-back Ziyad Larkeche readies to move north of the border.

The Dark Blues have agreed a season-long loan with the 21-year-old left-back, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

Larkeche is a former France youth international, playing up to U/20 level, having come through the academy setup at Paris Saint-Germain.

He moved to Fulham in 2020 and went out on loan to League One Barnsley in September 2022 where he made 18 appearances.

However, didn’t make an appearance for Fulham before moving across London to join QPR last summer.

Larkeche played 20 times in the Championship last term as the Rs finished in 18th spot under first Gareth Ainsworth and then Marti Cifuentes.

He can also play in a more attacking role as a left winger.

Last season Owen Beck was a standout on loan at left wing-back and the Dee are hopeful of a similar impact from the former France youth international.

The deal is expected to be completed on Monday and Larkeche will be available for the big Premiership kick-off with the Dundee derby on Sunday.