LEE WILKIE: Scott Fraser’s return could be just the early Christmas present Dundee need

Dundee face Rangers on Saturday at Ibrox.

Scott Fraser signed for Dundee last Friday. Image: David Young
Scott Fraser has been unlucky fitness wise since signing for Dundee. Image: David Young
By Lee Wilkie

This weekend is going to be a tough test for Tony Docherty and his Dundee team.

Heading to either of the Old Firm these days sees most teams hoping to pick up a result but mainly happy with just a decent performance and some positives to take home.

It’s sad but that’s the reality of things in this day and age.

That won’t stop the Dark Blues attacking this game, but the expectation is a home win.

Rangers will be hurting from their penalty shootout defeat to Celtic on Sunday, but also confident because they’ve been on a good run.

If Dundee can upset that run and pick up a result, what a boost that would be for the busy period ahead.

Scott Fraser limped off in the second half as his first Dundee start ended early. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Scott Fraser limped off in the second half as his first Dundee start ended early. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

The Dark Blues have to improve from their last outing against Hearts. That was a poor one.

They’ve had time on the training pitch to work through what went wrong at Tynecastle.

Now it is about showing the work has paid off and setting themselves up for the festive fixtures.

Hopefully we’ll see at least one of Scott Fraser and Clark Robertson back in the fold.

Even just getting Fraser on the pitch on Saturday for the final half-hour or something would be big, even just to get the cobwebs shaken off a wee bit.

Fraser will be a big player for Dundee – if you need someone to control a game, see out a win or whatever, he’s perfect.

And having him back in the team with games coming thick and fast could be just the Christmas gift Dundee need.

Conversation