More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee dealt major double blow as Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser injury extents revealed

The Dark Blues are also waiting on news over Fin Robertson's injury picked up at Aberdeen.

By George Cran
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Ziyad Larkeche has impressed at Dundee on loan from QPR. Image: SNS

Dundee have been dealt a major blow with full-back Ziyad Larkeche ruled out for months with a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman joins a growing injury list with Scott Fraser expected to remain sidelined for some time, Trevor Carson and Joe Shaughnessy out and a wait over the fitness of Fin Robertson, too.

Larkeche has made himself a real favourite with fans at Dens Park for his all-action displays on the left side of the Dark Blues defence.

The former PSG kid has also popped up with three league goals this season, including the dramatic winner against Kilmarnock last weekend.

However, he limped off in Saturday’s defeat to Aberdeen with 11 minutes remaining.

‘Sad and frustrating’

Dens boss Tony Docherty admitted the injury was “sad and frustrating” as he spoke to media post-match.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty's Aberdeen angst has been added to by injury woes. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty’s Aberdeen angst has been added to by injury woes. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

At Pittodrie he said: “I think [Larkeche] has got a tweak in his hamstring. I don’t know the extent of that.

“We’ll send him for a scan, I think, and just see what it is.”

That scan, however, has brought bad news for Dundee and Larkeche.

The QPR loanee is now expected to miss the next 10 to 12 weeks with a tear in his hamstring.

How he is replaced will bring a headache for Dens boss Docherty.

Billy Koumetio had a strong game at centre-back for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Billy Koumetio replaced Dundee team-mate Ziyad Larkeche at Aberdeen. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Left-sided centre-back Billy Koumetio came on for Larkeche at Pittodrie and has played at left-back previously in his career.

Jordan McGhee, meanwhile, is back fit and has filled in there for the Dee while Fin Robertson has been used as a left wing-back already this term.

Fin Robertson

However, the Dark Blues are also waiting for a clearer picture of his injury after he was stretchered off at Aberdeen in the closing moments of the game.

Robertson was taken to hospital to get the injury checked out.

“He [Robertson] got a kick and he’s got quite a swelling in his shin,” Docherty said post-match.

Fin Robertson was stretchered off against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Fin Robertson was stretchered off against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“So they’re taking him up to the A&E as a precaution just to get an X-ray and make sure he’s OK.

“But he’s in quite a bit of discomfort at the moment.”

The club’s medical staff are still waiting for the swelling to ease before they can scan Robertson’s leg.

They hope it is not as bad as first feared and that the Dundee academy graduate will be back available in the next couple of weeks.

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser
Dundee star Scott Fraser limps off at Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the expectation at Dens Park on Scott Fraser is that he won’t be fit to return for over a month.

The former Dundee United and Ipswich star was a key signing for the Dark Blues to help fill the void by the summer departure of Luke McCowan to Celtic.

However, his first start for Dundee ended prematurely at Motherwell, limping off after 77 minutes with a groin complaint.

Fraser has since missed four Premiership matches and could remain sidelined until the turn of the year.

Also still out are club captain Joe Shaughnessy as he continues his recovery from his long-term injury and goalkeeper Trevor Carson as he struggles with an ongoing knee issue.

