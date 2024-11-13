Black Friday Deals – Save on these top magazine subscriptions this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Black Friday Deals – Save on these top magazine subscriptions this season

Save up to 69% this Black Friday season on a selection of top magazine subscriptions.

Presented by DC Thomson Shop
Black Friday deals at DC Thomson Shop
Save on top magazine subscriptions, many of our Black Friday deals include a free gift to help with the festive celebrations (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Save up to 69% this Black Friday season on a selection of top magazine subscriptions available to order direct from the DC Thomson Shop.

Alongside subscription benefits for UK subscribers, including FREE UK delivery, early access, and cancel anytime (direct debit only), many of our Black Friday deals include a free present to help with the gifting process.

Don’t miss out – Our Black Friday offers end soon. Subscribe by Dec 2!*

Featuring top magazines, including My Weekly, Beano, The Scots Magazine, and The People’s Friend, we start with top gift ideas for kids.

1. 110% Gaming + FREE Gaming Bundle

110% Gaming + FREE Gaming Bundle
Subscribe to 110% Gaming and you’ll receive a FREE Gaming Bundle (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

What you need to know about the magazine

110% Gaming is the greatest gaming magazine on the market. Perfect for kids aged between 7 and 14, every issue is packed with the latest gaming news, expert tips, and guides, and it also comes with FREE awesome gifts.

Our Black Friday deal – What you need to know

Get 3 issues for only £10 – a massive 49% saving off the shop price. Plus, you’ll also get a free gaming bundle including 110% Gaming Presents – Minecraft Explorer’s Guide and 110% Gaming Presents – Roblox Blockbusters Bookazine.

Get ready for an adventure through the overworld with Minecraft Explorer’s Guide. Full of pro tips, gamer guides, puzzles, quizzes, and more, this is a must-read for fans of the global phenomenon.

The top 100 bloxy games that everyone needs to play right now, Roblox Busters is a comprehensive guide exploring top tycoons, epic obbies, and cool RPGs.

Save 49% – Get offer here

2. Beano + FREE Beano Christmas Special 2024

Beano Subscription + beano Christmas Special
Gift hours of giggles with our Beano Black Friday offer (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

What you need to know about the comic

The icomic weekly kids comic is home to characters including Dennis, Gnasher, Minnie, and more. Every Beano offers 36 pages of giggles – an exciting mix of comic adventures, jokes, pranks, and activities written for today’s kids.

Our Black Friday deal – What you need to know

Get your first 10 Beano comics for only £10! Plus, you’ll also receive a FREE Beano Christmas Special 2024.

A festive collection of 68 pages of comics, jokes, puzzles, and activities to keep them busy into the new year, the Beano Christmas Special is a ‘blamtastic’ way to start the festivities in style!

Save 69% – Get offer here

3. The People’s Friend + FREE Friendship book 2024

The People’s Friend + FREE Friendship book 2024
The People’s Friend + FREE Friendship book 2024 (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

What you need to know about the magazine

Refreshed for its 155th anniversary, The People’s Friend is the home of great reading.

A great subscription gift idea for lovers of great fiction, every issue contains eleven expertly picked short stories alongside a selection of fascinating lifestyle articles, gems taken from The People’s Friend archive, craft inspiration, puzzles, and delicious cooking recipes.

Our Black Friday deal – What you need to know

Get your first 10 issues of The People’s Friend for only £10, Plus, you’ll also receive a free copy of Friendship Book 2024.

Brought to you by The People’s Friend team, The Friendship Book is a source of uplifting content throughout the year.

Featuring a fresh thought, uplifting poem, or inspiring quote for each day of the year, this is a great gift idea for lovers of “The Friend”.

Save 56% – Get offer here

4. My Weekly + FREE Jackie – 60 Years of Magic Bookazine

My Weekly and Jackie magazine
Gift a subscription to My Weekly and receive a FREE copy of Jackie – 60 Years of Magic (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

What you need to know about the magazine

A popular weekly women’s magazine packed with entertaining features and fiction, My Weekly prides itself on being your feel-good read.

Stay up to date on the latest fashion, health, beauty, gardening, money advice, and celebrity updates with this essential weekly read delivered direct to your door.

Our Black Friday deal – What you need to know

Our Black Friday deal sees new subscribers get their first 10 issues for only £10. Plus, you’ll receive a free copy of ‘Jackie – 60 Years of Magic’.

Celebrating the iconic teenage mag, sixty years ago, Jackie first hit shop shelves, and for millions, nothing was ever the same.

This beautiful anniversary bookazine celebrates the popular guidebook for young women, featuring amazing archive material and exclusive features.

Save 53% – Get offer here

5. The Scots Magazine + FREE Outlander Uncovered guide

The Scots Magazine + FREE Outlander Uncovered Bookazine
The Scots Magazine + FREE Outlander Uncovered Bookazine (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

What you need to know about the magazine

The Scots Magazine is the next Black Friday subscription deal on today’s list, a glossy monthly magazine exploring Scotland’s people, places, and culture.

Discover places to visit, hear from a wide variety of experts on interesting topics, including Scottish wildlife and the outdoors, discover your next memorable read, delicious food and drink inspiration, and more, all complemented by stunning photography.

Our Black Friday deal – What you need to know

Our The Scots Magazine Black Friday offer includes your first 3 issues for only £10 – a timely 33% saving off the shop price. Plus, you’ll also receive a copy of our popular ‘Outlander Uncovered’ bookazine.

An excellent gift for fans of the global hit, Outlander, enjoy 132 amazing pages, including bonus content, in this essential guide.

From filming locations that take readers across the country to the myths and legends that have inspired the show, as well as the real-life events and facts behind the fiction, this is a must-read for anyone interested in Outlander and Scotland in general.

Save 33% – Get offer here

6. bunkered + FREE Callaway Golf Balls

bunkered + FREE Callaway Golf Balls
bunkered + FREE Callaway Golf Balls (DC Thomson/Supplied/Shutterstock)

What you need to know about the magazine

The ultimate gift idea for golf fans, a bunkered magazine subscription helps keep readers informed about the latest gear, news, and tuition, alongside amazing interviews with the world’s best golfers, exclusive scoops, and more.

Published ten times a year, subscribers can look forward to award-winning golf content from some of the best in the business.

Our Black Friday deal – What you need to know

Get your first 3 issues of bunkered magazine for £10 – a massive 49% off the shop price.

You’ll also receive a FREE sleeve of Callaway golf balls to assist out on the course.

Save 49% – Get offer here

7. This England + FREE 2025 Country Calendar

This England + FREE 2025 Country Calendar (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
This England + FREE 2025 Country Calendar (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

What you need to know about the magazine

Published four times a year, This England magazine is a quarterly celebration of England.

A slice of English life, history, and world-famous scenery, every issue of This England is packed with articles covering topics such as English history, lore, the country’s greatest achievements, and more.

You’ll also read about interesting figures, past and present, enjoy seasonal gardening advice, and appreciate beautiful photography presented in a glossy, keepsake magazine style.

Our Black Friday deal – What you need to know

Subscribe to This England magazine today and you’ll also receive a free This England Country Calendar.

Packed with carefully curated photography capturing England through the seasons, the calendar also contains memorable poetry.

Save 15% – Get offer here

8. Commando Comics + FREE Cadman Graphic Novel

Commando Comics + FREE Cadman Graphic Novel
Commando Comics + FREE Cadman Graphic Novel (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

What you need to know about the magazine

Commando is famous around the globe for its amazing cover art, always packed with explosive colour that transports readers back (and occasionally forward) in time.

With four issues delivered every fortnight, you’ll enjoy a blend of new, modern stories, as well as expertly chosen reissues from the vast Commando archives.

Each issue features a self-contained story told across 63 epic pages of classic comic strip action, with art from some of the best artists in the business, including Ian Kennedy, Neil Roberts, Jeff Bevan, and Keith Burns.

Enjoyed across the generations, this is a firm nostalgic favourite packed with tales of heroism, action, and adventure across land, sea, and air.

Our Black Friday deal – What you need to know

Subscribe to Commando Comics today and you’ll also get a free copy of Commando Presents: Cadman.

Containing classic artwork from legendary DC Thomson titles including Commando, Victor and The Victor Book for Boys, Cadman, the ‘Fighting Coward’ is the unlikeliest of heroes.

Featuring a fitting foreword from original artist Mike Dorey, enjoy over 190 pages of Classic Cadman artwork celebrating this special comic character.

Save 68% – Get offer here

Browse all Black Friday deals

To explore our full range of Black Friday deals now live at DC Thomson Shop, click here.

*Free gifts are available on selected UK subscription offers. Subscribe by December 2, 2024. Offers can be removed at any time.

