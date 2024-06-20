Discover the 15 best magazine subscriptions to enjoy this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discover the 15 best magazine subscriptions to enjoy this year

Preview an exciting selection of magazines covering a variety of topics.

Magazine subscriptions
Browse today's selection of top magazine subscriptions (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Exploring a wide selection of popular magazines including The Scots Magazine, bunkered, 110% Gaming and My Weekly, we start with the home of great reading – The People’s Friend.

All available to order direct at DC Thomson Shop, save on the shop price when you take out a subscription to one of our magazines.

You’ll also enjoy subscription benefits including early access (before the shops), never missing an issue of your favourite read and free UK delivery direct to your door.

1. The People’s Friend

The People's Friend Magazine Subscription
The People’s Friend has an exciting new look for its 155th anniversary year (DC Thomson)

Refreshed for its 155th year, there has never been a more exciting time to subscribe to The People’s Friend magazine.

The home of great reading, “The Friend” is a popular weekly magazine offering eleven short stories inside every issue alongside topical lifestyle articles, cooking recipes, puzzles, and craft project inspiration.

The new-look The People's Friend (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Enjoy 11 stories and expert features (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Stuart Johnstone, Editor (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Inspiring craft guides and easy-to-follow recipes (DC Thomson)
Enjoy beautiful illustrations (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Testimonial (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Championing creativity as well as offering top health and gardening advice, make time for yourself and enjoy a good cuppa’ with the latest issue of The People’s Friend arriving before it reaches the shops each week.

Enjoy 10 issues for only £10! – click for more info

2. My Weekly

My Weekly magazine subscription
A recent My Weekly cover (DC Thomson)

Priding itself on being a feel-good, entertaining read, My Weekly is a popular women’s magazine offering high-quality fiction, expert advice on a wide range of topics, delicious recipe ideas and much more.

Curating high-quality fiction from some of the best authors in the UK, My Weekly’s regular helping of unmissable fiction covers a variety of genres including romance, drama, and mystery.

A weekly top-up of quality fiction provides the perfect short read whether you are cosied up on the sofa or on the go.

Stay informed on the latest trends covering fashion, health and beauty, money matters, and gardening, with the help of a team of experts.

Must-read regular features include “Money Talk” with Consumer expert Sue Hayward, regular health updates from Dr Sarah Jarvis, and top gardening inspiration from Susie White.

You’ll also hear from celebrities that matter to you in every issue with excellent interviews and features. Recent cover star celebs include Joanna Lumley, Stacey Solomon, and Anton and Giovanni of Strictly fame!

Enjoy 10 issues for only £10! – click for more info

3. The Scots Magazine

Subscribe to The Scots Magazine – a monthly celebration of Scotland (DC Thomson)

A monthly celebration of Scotland’s people, places, culture and leisure, The Scots Magazine is the world’s oldest (still in publication) magazine!

An eye-catching glossy mag packed with over 130 pages of quality Scottish content, each issue features a big interview, an exploration of a new cover star destination and excellent articles from a team of experts covering the great outdoors, our fascinating wildlife, whisky, the latest cultural news and more.

Recent celeb interviews have included Sharleen Spiteri, Paul Whitehouse, and James Cosmo of “Braveheart” fame.

Regular contributors include Jim Crumley, the best wildlife writer in the country, and multi-award-winning writer, Fiona Russell.

Readers will also regularly hear (amongst others) from Cameron McNeish, Scotland’s best-known authority on outdoor topics and Polly Pullar – writer, conservationist, naturalist and photographer and Scots Mag contributor for over 30 years.

An undoubted highlight with every issue of The Scots Magazine, articles are filled with stunning photographs capturing Scotland at its finest.

Get six months for only £20! – click for more info

4. Puzzler

Puzzler Magazine Subscription
Puzzler offers a mix of 125 puzzles inside every issue (DC Thomson)

Perfect for someone seeking regular challenges, Puzzler is the original and best puzzle magazine out there.

A mix of 125 puzzles every issue (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Puzzler is the original and very best puzzle mag! (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Test yourself with a variety of challenges (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Cash prizes to be won every issue (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Offering a mix of puzzles to try inside every issue, highlights include Round Tour, Number Jig, Alphabetical Jigsaw, cryptic crossword and Fiveways.

Click here to browse latest offers

5. bunkered

bunkered magazine subscription
bunkered published 10 issues per year (DC Thomson)

The perfect monthly update on all things golf, bunkered is a must-have magazine subscription for fans of the iconic game.

Keep up-to-date on the latest gear, tuition, and Q&As with the world’s best players with a subscription to bunkered.

Covering content you won’t get elsewhere, and topics others won’t touch, bunkered regularly explores big stories in the game and catches up with some of the biggest names.

Recent interviews have included Cam Smith, Suzann Petersen, and Ian Poulter.

Click here to browse latest offers

6. Commando Comics

Commando Comics
Enjoy new thrilling stories and classic reissues with a subscription to Commando (DC Thomson)

The world’s longest-serving war comic, Commando is famous around the world for its thrilling stories covering land, sea and air, and cover artwork packed with explosive colour.

The home of heroes, Commando regularly features work from some of the greatest comic artists in the industry.

Each issue is a self-contained story taking readers to different conflicts in history from WWII to the Ancient Roman Empire and, occasionally, into the future!

Did you know? Commando has featured artwork from comic legends including Ian Kennedy

Printing four issues every two weeks (two new stories and two reissues from the archives), subscribe today and you’ll quickly grow a comic collection packed with adrenalin-filled stories you will want to revisit and enjoy again and again.

Enjoy 24 issues for only £25! – Click for more info

7. The People’s Friend Special

The People's Friend Special
The People’s Friend Special features 20 short stories in every issue (DC Thomson)

More of “The Friend” you know, subscribe to The People’s Friend Special and you will receive a new issue delivered direct to your door every three weeks.

The Special offers a memorable mix of fresh fiction (20 short stories inside every issue), creative crafts, delicious recipes, brain-teasing puzzles and quality articles covering a variety of topics.

Click here to browse latest offers

8. My Weekly Special

My Weekly Special
Expect celebs, delicious recipes, fiction, fashion and more with a subscription to My Weekly Special (DC Thomson)

A perfect accompaniment or alternative to their weekly magazine for those struggling to find time to relax, My Weekly Special is packed with more of the feel-good stories and interesting features readers love inside the weekly mag.

Across ninety pages, My Weekly Special includes quality stories, topical features, gardening advice, cooking inspiration and celeb interviews.

Click here to browse latest offers

9. Logic Problems

Logic Problems
Logic Problems – the only magazine of its kind! (DC Thomson)

The only magazine of its kind, deduce who, what, where, when, why and how with Logic Problems!

Brought to you by the experts at Puzzler, Logic Problems features fifty-five classic logical puzzles in every issue.

Puzzles are written in a light-hearted style, featuring regular characters and story settings.

Click here to browse latest offers

10. Pocket Crosswords

Pocket Crosswords
Pocket Crosswords (DC Thomson)

Whether you are an enthusiast or dabbler, Pocket Crosswords is the perfect source of portable, screen-free entertainment for crossword fans.

With over eighty puzzles inside every issue, clues range from word definitions to synonyms and general knowledge.

Click here to browse latest offers

11. Q Word Search

Q Word Search
Q Word Search (DC Thomson)

Offering an irresistible selection of imaginative puzzles, Q Word Search is a must-consider for wordsearch lovers.

With 120+ puzzles every issue, many puzzles reference stars from the silver screen, music, and television.

Readers also enjoy short stories and poems as well as extra hidden challenges to look out for.

Click here to browse latest offers

12. Beano

Beano Comic Subscription
Beano is the perfect subscription for kids aged 6-12 (DC Thomson)

Powering fun and reading year-round, get kids (and adults!) laughing out loud with a subscription to Beano – the world’s longest-running weekly kids comic.

The home of comic icons including Dennis, Gnasher, Minnie and the Bash Street Kids, Beano offers an exciting and engaging mix of hilarious comic strips, jokes, pranks, and activities packed into every weekly issue.

Beano is blamazing screen-free fun! (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Iconic Beano characters (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Review from a Beano parent (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Across thirty-six pages of giggles, enjoy screen-free fun and comic adventures written for today’s kids. The perfect way to help keep kids aged 6-12 entertained this summer, subscribe today with our latest subscription offer.

Get 10 issues for only £10! – click for more info

13. Junior Puzzles

Junior Puzzles
Junior Puzzles has an exciting new look this year (DC Thomson)

Made especially for kids who love a challenge, Junior Puzzles offers over 140 puzzles crammed inside every issue.

Familiar puzzles include classic Spot the Difference, Crossword, Maze and Kriss Kross. Plus, each issue also includes exciting competitions!

Get two free dinosaur gifts when you subscribe – click for more info

14. 110% Gaming

110% gaming magazine
Get awesome free gifts with every issue of 110% Gaming! (DC Thomson)

Do you know someone who loves gaming? The ultimate gaming magazine, 110% Gaming is the perfect subscription for young gamers and families who love playing together!

Created for kids between 7 and 14, every issue arrives with awesome free gifts and packed with the latest gaming news, expert tips, gaming guides and more.

Click here to browse latest offers

15. Puzzler Kids’ Collection

Puzzler Kids' Collection
Puzzler Kids’ Collection won “Newsstand Magazine of the Year – Children’s” at Newspaper and Magazine Awards 2024 (DC Thomson)

For switched-on kids aged 7-12, Puzzler Kids’ Collection is an award-winning mag offering engaging puzzles, cool competitions, fun facts, jokes and cartoons.

Puzzler Kids' Collection is packed with boredom-busting puzzles (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Aimed at switched-on kids (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Features a variety of engaging puzzles (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Enter cool competitions featured inside every issue (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Packed with boredom-busting puzzles, different challenges include Wordsearch, Dot-to-Dot, Sudoku, Crossword and Mini Maths Challenge.

Get two free dinosaur gifts when you subscribe – click for more info

Browse all magazine subscriptions

Find your next great read with our full selection of magazine subscriptions available to browse here.

