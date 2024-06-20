Discover the 15 best magazine subscriptions to enjoy this year

Exploring a wide selection of popular magazines including The Scots Magazine, bunkered, 110% Gaming and My Weekly, we start with the home of great reading – The People’s Friend.

1. The People’s Friend

Refreshed for its 155th year, there has never been a more exciting time to subscribe to The People’s Friend magazine.

The home of great reading, “The Friend” is a popular weekly magazine offering eleven short stories inside every issue alongside topical lifestyle articles, cooking recipes, puzzles, and craft project inspiration.

Championing creativity as well as offering top health and gardening advice, make time for yourself and enjoy a good cuppa’ with the latest issue of The People’s Friend arriving before it reaches the shops each week.

2. My Weekly

Priding itself on being a feel-good, entertaining read, My Weekly is a popular women’s magazine offering high-quality fiction, expert advice on a wide range of topics, delicious recipe ideas and much more.

Curating high-quality fiction from some of the best authors in the UK, My Weekly’s regular helping of unmissable fiction covers a variety of genres including romance, drama, and mystery.

A weekly top-up of quality fiction provides the perfect short read whether you are cosied up on the sofa or on the go.

Stay informed on the latest trends covering fashion, health and beauty, money matters, and gardening, with the help of a team of experts.

Must-read regular features include “Money Talk” with Consumer expert Sue Hayward, regular health updates from Dr Sarah Jarvis, and top gardening inspiration from Susie White.

You’ll also hear from celebrities that matter to you in every issue with excellent interviews and features. Recent cover star celebs include Joanna Lumley, Stacey Solomon, and Anton and Giovanni of Strictly fame!

3. The Scots Magazine

A monthly celebration of Scotland’s people, places, culture and leisure, The Scots Magazine is the world’s oldest (still in publication) magazine!

An eye-catching glossy mag packed with over 130 pages of quality Scottish content, each issue features a big interview, an exploration of a new cover star destination and excellent articles from a team of experts covering the great outdoors, our fascinating wildlife, whisky, the latest cultural news and more.

Recent celeb interviews have included Sharleen Spiteri, Paul Whitehouse, and James Cosmo of “Braveheart” fame.

Regular contributors include Jim Crumley, the best wildlife writer in the country, and multi-award-winning writer, Fiona Russell.

Readers will also regularly hear (amongst others) from Cameron McNeish, Scotland’s best-known authority on outdoor topics and Polly Pullar – writer, conservationist, naturalist and photographer and Scots Mag contributor for over 30 years.

An undoubted highlight with every issue of The Scots Magazine, articles are filled with stunning photographs capturing Scotland at its finest.

4. Puzzler

Perfect for someone seeking regular challenges, Puzzler is the original and best puzzle magazine out there.

Offering a mix of puzzles to try inside every issue, highlights include Round Tour, Number Jig, Alphabetical Jigsaw, cryptic crossword and Fiveways.

5. bunkered

The perfect monthly update on all things golf, bunkered is a must-have magazine subscription for fans of the iconic game.

Keep up-to-date on the latest gear, tuition, and Q&As with the world’s best players with a subscription to bunkered.

Covering content you won’t get elsewhere, and topics others won’t touch, bunkered regularly explores big stories in the game and catches up with some of the biggest names.

Recent interviews have included Cam Smith, Suzann Petersen, and Ian Poulter.

6. Commando Comics

The world’s longest-serving war comic, Commando is famous around the world for its thrilling stories covering land, sea and air, and cover artwork packed with explosive colour.

The home of heroes, Commando regularly features work from some of the greatest comic artists in the industry.

Each issue is a self-contained story taking readers to different conflicts in history from WWII to the Ancient Roman Empire and, occasionally, into the future!

Did you know? Commando has featured artwork from comic legends including Ian Kennedy

Printing four issues every two weeks (two new stories and two reissues from the archives), subscribe today and you’ll quickly grow a comic collection packed with adrenalin-filled stories you will want to revisit and enjoy again and again.

7. The People’s Friend Special

More of “The Friend” you know, subscribe to The People’s Friend Special and you will receive a new issue delivered direct to your door every three weeks.

The Special offers a memorable mix of fresh fiction (20 short stories inside every issue), creative crafts, delicious recipes, brain-teasing puzzles and quality articles covering a variety of topics.

8. My Weekly Special

A perfect accompaniment or alternative to their weekly magazine for those struggling to find time to relax, My Weekly Special is packed with more of the feel-good stories and interesting features readers love inside the weekly mag.

Across ninety pages, My Weekly Special includes quality stories, topical features, gardening advice, cooking inspiration and celeb interviews.

9. Logic Problems

The only magazine of its kind, deduce who, what, where, when, why and how with Logic Problems!

Brought to you by the experts at Puzzler, Logic Problems features fifty-five classic logical puzzles in every issue.

Puzzles are written in a light-hearted style, featuring regular characters and story settings.

10. Pocket Crosswords

Whether you are an enthusiast or dabbler, Pocket Crosswords is the perfect source of portable, screen-free entertainment for crossword fans.

With over eighty puzzles inside every issue, clues range from word definitions to synonyms and general knowledge.

11. Q Word Search

Offering an irresistible selection of imaginative puzzles, Q Word Search is a must-consider for wordsearch lovers.

With 120+ puzzles every issue, many puzzles reference stars from the silver screen, music, and television.

Readers also enjoy short stories and poems as well as extra hidden challenges to look out for.

12. Beano

Powering fun and reading year-round, get kids (and adults!) laughing out loud with a subscription to Beano – the world’s longest-running weekly kids comic.

The home of comic icons including Dennis, Gnasher, Minnie and the Bash Street Kids, Beano offers an exciting and engaging mix of hilarious comic strips, jokes, pranks, and activities packed into every weekly issue.

Across thirty-six pages of giggles, enjoy screen-free fun and comic adventures written for today’s kids. The perfect way to help keep kids aged 6-12 entertained this summer, subscribe today with our latest subscription offer.

13. Junior Puzzles

Made especially for kids who love a challenge, Junior Puzzles offers over 140 puzzles crammed inside every issue.

Familiar puzzles include classic Spot the Difference, Crossword, Maze and Kriss Kross. Plus, each issue also includes exciting competitions!

14. 110% Gaming

Do you know someone who loves gaming? The ultimate gaming magazine, 110% Gaming is the perfect subscription for young gamers and families who love playing together!

Created for kids between 7 and 14, every issue arrives with awesome free gifts and packed with the latest gaming news, expert tips, gaming guides and more.

15. Puzzler Kids’ Collection

For switched-on kids aged 7-12, Puzzler Kids’ Collection is an award-winning mag offering engaging puzzles, cool competitions, fun facts, jokes and cartoons.

Packed with boredom-busting puzzles, different challenges include Wordsearch, Dot-to-Dot, Sudoku, Crossword and Mini Maths Challenge.

