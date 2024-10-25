4 Best kids magazine subscriptions to gift this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

4 Best kids magazine subscriptions to gift this Christmas

Some of the greatest children’s titles out there, we highlight four of the best magazine subscriptions for kids.

Presented by DC Thomson Shop
Kids magazine subscriptions
Discover our top selection of kids magazine subscriptions (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Some of the greatest children’s titles out there, we highlight four of the best magazine subscriptions for kids, starting with a must-have for children who love gaming.

From an iconic British comic to puzzle collections that will keep them busy for hours, your chosen recipient will love receiving their own regular post packed with engaging content, activity inspiration, and a few laughs along the way.

Catering to a wide range of ages and interests, start exploring today’s selection below.

1. 110% Gaming

110% Gaming
110% Gaming (DC Thomson)

Gift 110% Gaming magazine and your chosen recipient will receive the greatest gaming magazine on the market straight to their door every month!

Crafted for kids between the ages of 7 and 14, each issue of 110% Gaming is packed with the latest gaming news, reviews, expert tips, and guides.

Readers can also look forward to lots of laughs, puzzles, quizzes and other fun activities that will keep them busy for hours away from the screen.

Arriving with the magazine in the post, every issue of 110% Gaming magazine includes free awesome gaming-related gifts!

The perfect subscription for fans of gaming epics including Minecraft, Pokemon, Mario, and Roblox, find our latest 110% Gaming subscription offers here.

Browse latest subscription offers

2. Beano

Beano comic
Beano comic (DC Thomson)

Next on today’s list is the world’s longest-running weekly comic for kids – Beano!

Your chosen recipient will enjoy comic capers from characters including Dennis, Gnasher, Minnie, the Bash Street Kids and more with a ‘blamtastic’ subscription they’ll love receiving through the post each week.

Key facts about a Beano subscription (DC Thomson)
Beano offers blamazing screen-free fun! (DC Thomson)
Enjoy loads of laughs with iconic comic characters (DC Thomson)

Helping make reading a fun and engaging activity, Beano is the ultimate comic for 6-12-year-olds, offering epic adventures, pranks, and jokes across 36 pages of giggles squeezed into every issue.

Browse latest subscription offers

3. Puzzler Kids’ Collection

Puzzler Kids’ Collection
Puzzler Kids’ Collection (DC Thomson)

An exciting full-colour magazine for kids who love activities and challenges, Puzzler Kids’ Collection is packed with 160 boredom-busting puzzles in every issue.

Packed with boredom-busting puzzles (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Kids' Collection offers a mix of puzzle challenges (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Kids' Collection is for switched-on kids aged 7-12 (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Offering cool competitions and an amazing puzzle selection, popular types include Wordsearch, Sudoku, Crossword, Mini Maths Challenge, Maze, Kriss Kross, Spot The Difference, Picture Arroword and Dot-to-Dot.

Readers will also learn some fun facts and enjoy hilarious jokes and cartoons among all the amazing puzzle action!

Browse latest subscription offers

4. Junior Puzzles

Junior Puzzles magazine
Junior Puzzles (DC Thomson)

Offering over 140 cool puzzles inside every issue, Junior Puzzles suits a broad age range, featuring an exciting mix of content that helps to keep kids entertained for hours!

A great subscription idea for kids who love a challenge, popular puzzles making an appearance include Kriss Kross, Crossword, Wordsearch, Spot the Difference, Maze and Sudoku.

Browse latest subscription offers

Browse our full selection of kids magazines

Browse our full range of children’s magazines today. Click here for more information.

More from Entertainment

Fiction gift subscriptions
5 Best fiction subscriptions for lovers of great stories
Women's magazine subscriptions
Must-have women's magazine subscriptions to enjoy this autumn
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Simon Fowler Big Interview Picture shows; Simon and Oscar (Ocean Colour Scene) official tour photos. na. Supplied by Image: Bazza Mills Date; Unknown
Ocean Colour Scene's Simon Fowler recalls 'rough-hands' of Dundee girls and fateful Stirling gig
James McAvoy production to take place in Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Movie star James McAvoy set to shoot Dundee hip-hop duo film at multi
Subscribe to The Scots Magazine today to enjoy entertaining and informative features exploring Scotland’s people, places and culture.
9 Reasons why you should subscribe to this magazine about Scotland
Magazine subscription christmas gift
Gift these inspirational magazine subscriptions this Christmas
Subscribe to bunkered golf magazine
This is the only golf magazine you need right now
CR0050139, Rebecca Baird, Forfar, Shaun Wilson is a visitor assistant at Meffan Museum this Witch Week. He is autistic and we're going to be chatting about the link between witches and neurodivergent people for a mag cover feature. Picture shows; Visitor Assistant Shaun Wilson in amongst the Forfar witch trial display. Friday 27th September, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Was she a 'witch' or autistic? Forfar historian Shaun on 'clear link' between witch…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Demi McMahon is releasing spooky single Ghosts in time for Halloween. Picture shows; Dundee singer Demi McMahon. Fife/Dundee. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Dundee singer Demi on 'spooky' new single and working in 'haunted' Ninewells hospital
Gillian Lord Story - CR0034847 - Paul Weller in concert at Caird Hall Dundee April 2022 -- Picture shows scenes from the performance -- Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee - Tuesday 12th April 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Paul Weller: The Modfather on why he's 'more prolific than ever' ahead of Dundee…