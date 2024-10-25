Wellerman singer Nathan Evans set to play Dundee gig

Wellerman singer Nathan Evans is set to perform in Dundee next year.

The Airdrie songwriter, who rose to fame with his sea shanty in 2021, will play at Fat Sam’s on March 23.

Evans will be joined by musical duo Saint Phnx.

It comes after both Evans and Saint Phnx played at Church Dundee on Thursday.

The former postman turned singer was nominated for a Brit Award for his version of Wellerman – which became a viral sensation after its release.

Evans releases his new album, Sophomore, on November 8.

As well as his show at Fat Sam’s, Evans will also perform in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Strathpeffer and Glasgow.

Tickets will be available next Thursday at 10am in a presale and next Friday at 10am through general sale.