This is the only golf magazine you need right now

Here are six reasons why you should subscribe to bunkered.

Subscribe to bunkered magazine (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

A glossy, multi-award-winning golf magazine offering the latest on the iconic game, here are the top reasons why you should subscribe to bunkered.

1. Award-winning insight

Stay up to date on golf’s most important stories with the UK’s best golf writers.

From the Open and the Masters to the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, every issue of bunkered offers unparalleled insights on the game.

Our recent highlights have included a deep dive by Michael McEwan into the revolutionary impact of data and analytics on golf over the last two decades and a fascinating Solheim Cup preview.

2. Big interviews with the world’s best golfers

With every issue of bunkered, look forward to fascinating features with the world’s best players.

Regularly securing exclusive interviews and Q&As, recent interviews have included PGA and Open champion Xander Schauffele and one-time Ryder Cup hero, Victor Dubuisson.

3. Expert golf tips

Golfers looking to refine and improve their skills should visit our ‘Performance Centre’ section.

Led by a performance panel of experts whose job it is to turn you into a better golfer, this is a must-read, offering tuition on various aspects of the game.

Just some experts offering regular advice include Alistair Kyle, Senior PGA Professional at Turnberry, Kevin Craggs, Director of Golf at IMG Academy, and Ailsa Murphy, a PGA Professional at Peebles.

Each offers their expertise and practical advice supported by clear visual guides.

From working on your swing balance to your putting pace control or learning how to drive like a pro, the ‘Performance Centre’ is the perfect resource for golfers of all levels.

4. The latest gear reviews

For those interested in the latest releases, golf tech and buying guides, bunkered’s ‘New Gear’ section is essential reading.

Edited by Performance Editor Lewis Fraser and Gear Editor James Tait, this section covers the latest golf gear across a range of budgets.

From breakdowns exploring the science behind innovations to golf tech helping you get around, the ‘New Gear’ section keeps readers up to date with the latest releases and trends.

5. Golf travel & holiday inspiration

Our regular ‘Travel’ section highlights the best courses around the world you need to play, amazing resorts, a selection of travel deals and uncovers the very best of British.

Whether you’re looking to go on a North American adventure or jet off on a well-earned winter escape to the Algarve, every issue of bunkered fuels your golfing wanderlust with exciting new destinations.

Closer to home, in a recent issue we shone the spotlight on a selection of courses featuring designs from Scottish golf legend James Braid, coinciding with the Open Championship.

6. Stay informed on all things golf

Subscribe to bunkered golf magazine today and you’ll never miss an issue!

Get your first three issues for only £10– a 44% saving off the shop price.

Plus, you’ll enjoy the following subscription benefits:

  • Early access – get the latest issue before the shops
  • Free UK delivery direct to your door
  • Free sleeve of Callaway golf balls

Subscribe direct at DC Thomson Shop, today. Click here to find more information.

