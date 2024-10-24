Drunk attacked passenger on train between Stirling and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk attacked passenger on train between Stirling and Perth

Kenneth Ingber, whose anti-alcohol implant had stopped working, was handed a direct alternative to imprisonment.

By Ross Gardiner
Kenneth Ingber
Kenneth Ingber. Image: facebook

A drunken railway passenger must compensate the total stranger he attacked “without warning” on a train between Stirling and Perth.

Kenneth Ingber was sentenced after admitting his aggressive conduct aboard a service earlier this summer.

His solicitor explained Ingber’s anti-alcohol implant had not been functioning and the boozy passenger had reacted badly to some name-calling.

Ingberg, who was jailed for violence almost two decades ago, was sentenced to supervision and unpaid work and must compensate his victim.

Assaulted ‘without warning’

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks explained witnesses boarded the train from Stirling to Perth on the evening of June 11 this year.

She said: “While witnesses were on the train, the accused approached them and asked: ‘Is this f***ing Stirling?’ in an aggressive way.

“The accused was pacing up and down the aisle.”

Ingber approached a passenger and stated, “I will f***ing kill you”, before unleashing more profanity and abuse.

Ms Brooks added: “Without warning, the accused punched a witness on the head.

“This caused his head to bleed.

“The attack continued for a few more moments, scratching the witness on the face.”

Staff arrived and the 51-year-old victim alighted the train at Perth, suffering from cuts and bruises as well as a lump on his head, while Ingber stayed on until Inverness.

Victim’s compensation

Earlier in proceedings, Ingber, 44, from Doncaster, wrote into Stirling Sheriff Court pleading guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour and assault on June 11 this year.

On Wednesday, he appeared personally in the dock to be sentenced by Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney, who placed him on 18 months of supervision and imposed 120 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Sheriff O’Mahoney also ordered Ingber to pay £500 compensation and said: “I hope not to see you in this court again.”

Ingber’s solicitor Frazer McCready said his client had a problem with alcohol in the past and was fitted at a clinic in Ireland with an anti-alcohol implant, which has recently stopped working.

“He had been working, he was travelling after some time off, he was very tired and was catching a number of trains.

“He said he consumed alcohol. There was an incident on the train where there was a bit of name-calling.

“He accepts that he lashed out and struck the complainer – his position is he slapped him.

“I accept that this is a nasty incident that those travelling on public transport should not have to put up with.

“Custody would be disastrous for this accused.”

In 2002, Ingber was convicted of drunk and disorderly conduct and four years later received a seven-month prison sentence for violence.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

