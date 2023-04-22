Snakes in a bed and tarantulas in a park – 7 unusual animal stories from Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Snakes in a bed and tarantulas in a park – 7 unusual animal stories from Tayside and Fife

After a snake was found on a Dundee beach and a chicken spotted crossing the road, we look back at when unexpected animal antics made the news.

Fife snake Hiss, who was found in a neighbour's bed. Image: Alan Richardson
By Ben MacDonald

Most of us are used to seeing them in zoos or on the TV.

But occasionally, exotic animals get into places you’d never expect to find them in Tayside and Fife.

After two reports of snakes being found in Broughty Ferry and Glenrothes in recent days – and a chicken crossing a Dundee road – we take a look at seven times animals were discovered in weird and wonderful places across the region.

Snakes on a beach… and an electricity wire

Dog walker James O’Donnell got a shock when he came across a dead 10ft-long python lying among rocks on the beach at Broughty Ferry in April.

He said: “It took me a few seconds to fully realise what it was. Then I could see it was clearly a snake and a huge one at that.

The 10-foot long python was found on Broughty Ferry beach. Image: James O’Donnell

“It’s certainly not the sort of thing I was expecting to find while waking my dog on the beach in Broughty Ferry.”

It was later confirmed the animal had been recovered by animal welfare officers, but mystery remains over its death and how it came to be by the sea.

The following week, a sighting of a “snake” coiled up on an electricity wire above Elgin Drive in Glenrothes sparked concern.

The ‘snake’ was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.

After a picture was shared on Facebook, one person said: “I’m never leaving the house again!”

Another posted: “Won’t be in Glenrothes anytime soon.”

It was later confirmed by Fife Council that it was actually a toy.

Why did the chicken cross the road?

It is the famous joke that no one has ever quite got the answer to.

But a Dundee learner driver and his instructor were left in fits of laughter when a runaway chicken crossed the road in front of them.

The encounter captured the imagination of locals when it was shared on TikTok.

@user7259769816371

#drivinglessons #fyp #foryou #chicken

♬ original sound – Signals Dundee

One local claimed it was a “normal day in Dundee” – but another said: “We have been waiting for an answer for years… you could have solved one of humanity’s great mysteries.”

So why did the chicken cross the road? We may never know.

Tarantula ‘set loose’ in Dundee park

In November 2014, locals were engrossed by reports a tarantula had been released into a Dundee park.

A dog-walker claimed to have seen a hooded man opening the lid of a food container and releasing the exotic pet into a tree bed in Dawson Park.

Pest controllers were called to the scene but after a frantic search, there was no trace of the arachnid.

Evening Telegraph reporter Will Lyon joins the hunt for the tarantula. Image: Gordon Robbie/DC Thomson
How the Evening Telegraph covered the story at the time.

One expert said the spider was unlikely to have survived.

Ruth Rose, who was walking her dog in the area at the time, said: “I hope the cold kills it, but what an idiot this man has been.

“There are people and dogs walking around here. What happens if it bites someone?”

Fife woman bitten by snake in her bed

Snakes have played a big part in unusual animal stories over the years – but perhaps none more terrifying than when Guardbridge woman Caroline Griffin woke to find one lying on top of her.

Caroline had been joined by Hiss, a non-poisonous brown belly California kingsnake, who had escaped from a neighbour’s house months before.

Caroline Griffin from Guardbridge who was bitten by a snake. Image: Alan Richardson

Speaking in March 2014, she told The Courier: “The snake was lying on top of me when I opened my eyes in the morning.

“I was about to get up when I saw it sitting on my chest.

“I thought the kids were playing some sort of trick on me, at first. Then I saw it move and I got the fright of my life.

Gareth Niven with snake Hiss. Image: Alan Richardson

“As soon as I started to scream, it bit me. I thought I was going to die.”

Owner Gareth Niven said: “He has never bitten anyone before. He probably reacted to Caroline screaming.

“I will be keeping a closer eye on him in the future.”

Meerkats living the ‘simples’ life by Dundee road

They’re familiar as the faces of insurance adverts and their “simples” catchphrase – but meerkats are a less common sight next to a busy Dundee road.

So Franek Czarnecki and his friend Amy Smith could not believe their eyes when they found one living in an area of park by South Road in March 2021.

The pair caught the meerkat – native to southern Africa – using a piece of ham and a plastic box until Scottish SPCA experts could rescue it.

The meerkat was found by Dundee’s South Road. Image: DC Thomson

Franek said: “The woman didn’t believe me at first.

“I sent her photos and emails and they asked me to keep the meerkat with us for as long as possible.”

A second meerkat was found in the park the following day.

It was initially suspected they may have escaped from Camperdown Wildlife Centre but after all its meerkats were accounted for, thoughts turned to them being private pets.

Dundee snake goes for a slither in the park

Go through any park in Dundee on a sunny day and you will find dozens of dog-walkers.

Snake-walkers, however…

That was the sight that greeted sunbathers in Magdalen Green in September 2021 when a 6ft snake was let loose to take a slither on the grass.

Sam Vanderplank was among those watching on in disbelief.

He said: “I was reading my book when I just glanced up and jumped really badly as it was right next to me.

“The owners made sure people knew she was friendly though.”

Parrot finds new perch – on Fife roof

Parrots enjoy finding somewhere high to sit – but macaw Cody went further than most when he fled his Dalgety Bay home and perched himself on a neighbouring roof.

The green-winged macaw spent 14 hours atop the house on Morlich Road days before Christmas 2021.

Owner Mae Heasman eventually confronted her fear of heights to be lifted 30ft by firefighters to bring Cody to safety.

Mae Heasman is reunited with Cody. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

She said: “I’d been speaking to him from the ground and his responses made me think he’s now had enough.

“I kept on talking to him and when he realised it was me and not a stranger. He even gave me a cheeky ‘hello’.”

  • Do you have any unusual animal stories? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?
'It's a calling': Brave Dundee firefighters reflect on risk and glory as fallen brothers…
Council admits leaving Dundee multi in 'unacceptable' state as wires and insulation exposed
Am I entitled to King's Coronation bank holiday? Dundee expert offers advice
The Courier's coverage of Kirkton riots among Scottish Press Awards nominations
Festive reveller refused to leave Dundee casino and assaulted police officer
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road

Most Read

1
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

Dundee Rep to give new life to 90s sensation The Vagina Monologues
TELLYBOX: Two superhero series bow out
New animal enclosures planned as major expansion of Fife Zoo begins
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It’s no secret I suffer from anxiety - and right now it's…
Flock to House of Dun: New exhibition captures children's take on local birdlife, heritage…
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]