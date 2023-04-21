Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee learner driver and his instructor were left in stitches when a lesson was interrupted by a chicken crossing the road.

A TikTok posted by Brian Paton from Signals Driver Training shows the hilarious moment his student Chris Grey was forced to give way to the bird.

The 24-second video has already racked up more than 500,000 views and thousands of likes.

In the footage, a chicken appears to break free from its owners who are waiting patiently to cross Lawton Road at the junction with Byron Street.

The bird makes its bid for freedom in front of traffic – causing Chris and an oncoming van to brake.

Chris is heard exclaiming: “Is that a chicken?” before he and Brian burst into a fit of giggles.

After capturing the moment on his dashcam, Brian shared the encounter on TikTok – alongside the caption “only in Dundee”.

People in the comments were also amused by the video, where the famous joke about the chicken crossing the road came to life.

One said: “Now I have lived to see it all.”

Another commented: “Did you ask it? We have been waiting for an answer for years… you could have solved one of humanity’s great mysteries.”

A third wrote: “Dundee in a nutshell.”

Another joked: “Normal day in Dundee, what’s strange about that?”

Dundee driving instructor in ‘disbelief’ at viral TikTok

Brian says he is in disbelief that the video, which he published on Thursday night, has gone viral.

He told The Courier: “It is crazy. When I went to bed it was only on 6,000 views, which I was happy with.

“But then I got up and I couldn’t believe it when I looked at it.”

Brian gained hundreds of followers overnight as well.

Recalling the moment on Wednesday afternoon when the chicken crossed the road, Brian said: “We were approaching the junction and there was a couple standing on the right.

“I thought I saw a dog running about on the pavement with them, so I told Chris to slow down a wee bit, as I was worried the dog might run out.

“But then it started to cross the road and we couldn’t believe our eyes.

“The man saw us laughing and came up to the window and said, ‘Only in Dundee, eh mate?’

“It was quite funny.”

