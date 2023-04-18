Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More than 30 million people have watched the video, filmed near Dunfermline, on TikTok.

By Kieran Webster
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Aaron Summerville, 30, has gone viral after being chased by a duck. Image: Catherine Farmer/TikTok

A Fife dad has gone viral after he was filmed being chased by an angry duck.

A video, shared on TikTok by Catherine Farmer, shows fiance Aaron Sommerville reaching down into the water at a pond near Dunfermline with his son.

Suddenly, one of the birds tries to bite the Kirkcaldy man, before chasing him around the lake at Balmule Valley Fishery.

The duck was fearless when facing Aaron
The duck was fearless when facing Aaron. Image: Catherine Farmer/TikTok

The 30-year old dad of two can be heard shouting “ah ye b******” as he is being chased, while his partner is in hysterics throughout.

Thomas, the couple’s son, can be heard shouting “daddy” in the video too.

Since being posted earlier in the month, the video has had more than 32 million views and more than three million likes on TikTok.

Fife dad has ‘no idea’ why duck chased him

Speaking to the Daily Record, Aaron says he has “no idea” why the duck went for him.

He said: “It decided it was going for me and no one else.

“My son was clapping his hands in hysterics.

“Even after the video cut off it was still going for me – I bought my son a bubble wand and I was using that to try and push it away from me.

@ccatfam

Man v Duck #fyp #scotland #duckattack #funnyvideos

♬ original sound – Ccat Fam

“Thankfully it eventually went back into the water.

“I’ve had so many people contact me – it’s crazy.

“It’s had millions of views now – it’s nuts.”

Nearly 30,000 people from across the world have commented on the video.

Aaron has “no idea” why the duck went for him. Image: Catherine Farmer/TikTok

One person said the video “needed Benny Hill music”.

Another commented: “The missus is clearly distraught by the whole thing.”

Someone joked: “How many kilometres did he have to run to shake the duck off? Or is he still running?”

Last week, a group of Dundee teens also went viral after a video on Twitter of them rapping received more than a million views.

