Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife dad has gone viral after he was filmed being chased by an angry duck.

A video, shared on TikTok by Catherine Farmer, shows fiance Aaron Sommerville reaching down into the water at a pond near Dunfermline with his son.

Suddenly, one of the birds tries to bite the Kirkcaldy man, before chasing him around the lake at Balmule Valley Fishery.

The 30-year old dad of two can be heard shouting “ah ye b******” as he is being chased, while his partner is in hysterics throughout.

Thomas, the couple’s son, can be heard shouting “daddy” in the video too.

Since being posted earlier in the month, the video has had more than 32 million views and more than three million likes on TikTok.

Fife dad has ‘no idea’ why duck chased him

Speaking to the Daily Record, Aaron says he has “no idea” why the duck went for him.

He said: “It decided it was going for me and no one else.

“My son was clapping his hands in hysterics.

“Even after the video cut off it was still going for me – I bought my son a bubble wand and I was using that to try and push it away from me.

“Thankfully it eventually went back into the water.

“I’ve had so many people contact me – it’s crazy.

“It’s had millions of views now – it’s nuts.”

Nearly 30,000 people from across the world have commented on the video.

One person said the video “needed Benny Hill music”.

Another commented: “The missus is clearly distraught by the whole thing.”

Someone joked: “How many kilometres did he have to run to shake the duck off? Or is he still running?”

Last week, a group of Dundee teens also went viral after a video on Twitter of them rapping received more than a million views.