Lochgelly patients devastated by ‘sticking plaster’ repairs to crumbling health centre

Residents are continuing their campaign for a long-promised £6m facility in the town.

By Claire Warrender
Lochgelly Health Centre protest
Protestors outside the crumbling Lochgelly Health Centre last year. Image: David Wardle

Fife patients say they are devastated by promises of “sticking plaster” repairs to their crumbling health centre.

Lochgelly Health Centre is in line for remedial works, including repairs to leaking roofs and faulty heating.

However, hopes of overturning a decision to delay funding for a new £6 million facility for the town appear dashed.

Wheelchair access is poor at Lochgelly Health Centre.
Wheelchair access is poor at Lochgelly Health Centre. Image: David Wardle

Campaign group Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre plan to point out a host of issues to health minister Neil Gray during a visit on May 22.

And they have called on the public to make their voices heard on the day.

Chairman Garrie Roberts said: “We find ourselves positively devastated by the lack of promises being fulfilled.

“Lochgelly is a town growing in numbers without its health and wellbeing needs being met.”

Remedial work is ‘sticking plaster’ solution

Mr Roberts was speaking following a meeting with NHS Fife chiefs on the issue.

He described the health centre as dilapidated but is assured the Fife board supports the campaign.

Garrie Roberts, chairman of Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre, is calling for a peaceful protest
Garrie Roberts, chairman of Friends of Lochgelly Health Centre, says the repairs are not enough. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Although NHS Fife are behind us, it is the existing Scottish Government that is the problem,” he said.

“Currently, all we can expect is some remedial work being carried out.

“This will involve repairing the heating, repairs to the leaks in the roofs and new flooring.

“But in reality, this only offers a sticking plaster at this time.

“There are problems with the entrance to the building where concrete is broken and unsafe, making access difficult.”

‘The people of Lochgelly deserve more’

Mr Roberts added: “The residents of Lochgelly feel totally let down and unheard.

“They urgently need a medical centre that meets all the needs of an ageing population with proposals for further growth in the town.

Plans are in place for a new Lochgelly Health Centre, but the cash is not. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.

“The people of Lochgelly and district deserve more and we will continue in our campaign.”

Former health minister Michael Matheson was met by protestors during a visit to the town last year.

He was shown a hole in a ceiling with a bucket underneath to catch rain water.

And he spoke to fed-up patients and doctors who pointed out damp carpets, lack of privacy and no wheelchair access.

14 years of disappointment over Lochgelly Health Centre

Mr Matheson conceded there was a clear need for a new health centre.

However, he did not guarantee the funds needed for a new-build.

The campaign for new health centres in both Lochgelly and Kincardine have been beset by delay and disappointment over the last 14 years.

Building work was expected to start last year but the Scottish Government announced cash will now not be available until at least 2025.

Ministers have blamed reduced funding from Westminster, along with increased inflation which saw construction costs soar.










Conversation