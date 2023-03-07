Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A long-awaited £11 million plan for two new health centres in Fife has been delayed by several years.

Funding for a £6m centre in Lochgelly and a similar £5m building in Kincardine is unlikely to be available until “the second half of this decade.”

Both communities have campaigned for new healthcare facilities for many years after the existing buildings were ruled unfit for purpose.

However the developments have been beset by delays, disappointment and frustration.

‘Massive disappointment for people of Lochgelly and Kincardine’

Building work on the two new Fife health centres had been expected to begin later this year.

But the latest blow was confirmed in the Scottish Parliament by public health minister Marie Todd.

She said the Scottish Government was still committed to delivering the new centres.

But a phased approach to funding capital projects means resources will not be available before 2025.

Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley accused the SNP of “broken promise after broken promise.

And he said: “This is a massive disappointment for the people of Lochgelly and Kincardine.

“People have campaigned hard for this over many years.

“They will be deeply, deeply disappointed.”

New health centres would bring services together

NHS Fife says Lochgelly and Kincardine health services are within older buildings which no longer meet the needs of the population.

The plan is to bring together a range of health and wellbeing services in each community.

These include GP practices and social care, as well as voluntary and community services.

Director of public health Joy Tomlinson said: “This will allow us to deliver healthcare services with an emphasis on wellbeing and prevention in the heart of these communities.”

NHS Fife first drew up a proposal for the new Fife health centres around seven years ago.

A business case was finally submitted to the Scottish Government last summer.

Officials have now asked for the business case to be resubmitted along with further details.

Anticipated timescale for new Fife health centres unlikely to be met

Dr Tomlinson added: “Work is already under way to prepare the full business case.

“However, as stated last week in Parliament, we have been advised that the Scottish Government is adopting a phased approach to capital expenditure.

“We have been advised, therefore, that funding is unlikely to be released for the Lochgelly and Kincardine projects within the initially anticipated timescales.

“We remain in dialogue with the Scottish Government to clarify the project funding timeframe.”