Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay

By Claire Warrender
March 7 2023, 5.31pm Updated: March 7 2023, 7.10pm
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.

A long-awaited £11 million plan for two new health centres in Fife has been delayed by several years.

Funding for a £6m centre in Lochgelly and a similar £5m building in Kincardine is unlikely to be available until “the second half of this decade.”

Both communities have campaigned for new healthcare facilities for many years after the existing buildings were ruled unfit for purpose.

However the developments have been beset by delays, disappointment and frustration.

‘Massive disappointment for people of Lochgelly and Kincardine’

Building work on the two new Fife health centres had been expected to begin later this year.

But the latest blow was confirmed in the Scottish Parliament by public health minister Marie Todd.

Lochgelly would be one of two new Fife health centres
An artist’s impression of the outside of the new Lochgelly Health Centre. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.

She said the Scottish Government was still committed to delivering the new centres.

But a phased approach to funding capital projects means resources will not be available before 2025.

Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley accused the SNP of “broken promise after broken promise.

And he said: “This is a massive disappointment for the people of Lochgelly and Kincardine.

“People have campaigned hard for this over many years.

“They will be deeply, deeply disappointed.”

New health centres would bring services together

NHS Fife says Lochgelly and Kincardine health services are within older buildings which no longer meet the needs of the population.

The plan is to bring together a range of health and wellbeing services in each community.

The existing Lochgelly Health Centre no longer meets the needs of patients. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

These include GP practices and social care, as well as voluntary and community services.

Director of public health Joy Tomlinson said: “This will allow us to deliver healthcare services with an emphasis on wellbeing and prevention in the heart of these communities.”

NHS Fife first drew up a proposal for the new Fife health centres around seven years ago.

A business case was finally submitted to the Scottish Government last summer.

Officials have now asked for the business case to be resubmitted along with further details.

Anticipated timescale for new Fife health centres unlikely to be met

Dr Tomlinson added: “Work is already under way to prepare the full business case.

“However, as stated last week in Parliament, we have been advised that the Scottish Government is adopting a phased approach to capital expenditure.

“We have been advised, therefore, that funding is unlikely to be released for the Lochgelly and Kincardine projects within the initially anticipated timescales.

“We remain in dialogue with the Scottish Government to clarify the project funding timeframe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife's teacher staffing 'crisis' as council advertises for 7 maths teachers and 10 CDT…
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Inspectors have raised 'serious concerns' about cleaning practices at Links View Picture shows; Links View, Burntisland. Burntisland, Fife . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 07/03/2023
Inspectors raise 'serious concerns' over cleaning at Burntisland care home
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple's vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
Founders and organisers Justine Hazlehurst and Karen Somerville. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Huge success for Fife Whisky Festival after nearly 800 festivalgoers descend on Cupar's Corn…

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic
CR0041532, Cheryl Peebles, Perth. Annual Creative Day of Dance for Perth and Kinross primary and secondary schools, Picture shows; Children from Aberuthven Primary school perform their routine Feelings and Emotions on stage Tuesday 7th March 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Editor's Picks

Most Commented