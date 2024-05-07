Elderly male driver being treated at the scene after car overturns near Craigrothie

An elderly male driver is receiving medical treatment at the scene after a car overturned near Craigrothie in Fife.

Police received a report of an overturned car on the A916 shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 police received a report of a car overturned on the A916 near to Craigrothie, Fife.

“The elderly male driver is being treated at the scene by SAS.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.