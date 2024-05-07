Elderly male driver being treated at the scene after car overturns near Craigrothie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Elderly male driver being treated at the scene after car overturns near Craigrothie

Paramedics are on the scene.

By Chloe Burrell
The A916 near Craigrothie, Fife.
A car overturned on the A916 near Craigrothie. Image: Google Street View

An elderly male driver is receiving medical treatment at the scene after a car overturned near Craigrothie in Fife.

Police received a report of an overturned car on the A916 shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 police received a report of a car overturned on the A916 near to Craigrothie, Fife.

“The elderly male driver is being treated at the scene by SAS.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Fife

A new Pepe's Piri Piri restaurant is opening in Kirkcaldy.
Pepe's Piri Piri to open Kirkcaldy restaurant this week
Loch Tay Highland Lodges.
Perthshire, Fife and Stirling holiday park group scraps early check-out time
Police cars outside Dunfermline Court on Tuesday as police officer injured in disturbance
Police officer injured and man arrested after 'disturbance' inside Dunfermline Sheriff Court
The Aldi Store in Dunfermline.
Dunfermline Aldi reveals reopening plans after refurbishment
Raymond Thomson
Nappy-obsessed Fife predator sent sick pictures to Facebook seller
Cupar North application is open for comments
Cupar North development: Three separate planning applications open for public comment
Artist impression of The Cedar in Aberdour
Images of how refurbished Aberdour pub could look as new landlord sought
Queensferry Crossing.
M90 closed on approach to Queensferry Crossing due to police incident
Ivy Grove, Methilhill, Fife.
Body of man, 44, discovered in house in Methilhill
Raith Manor Care Home
Raith Manor Care Home says thank you to all who helped in their hour…