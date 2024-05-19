Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa wants to film episode in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa wants to film episode in Fife

The former Dunfermline High School pupil said he will ask director Russell T Davies to "make it happen".

By Kieran Webster
Ncuti Gatwa.
Ncuti Gatwa wants an episode of Doctor Who to be filmed in Fife. Image: Publicity picture

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa says he wants to film an episode in Fife.

The Rwandan-born actor, who was brought up in The Kingdom, says he will ask director Russell T Davies to “make it happen”.

Gatwa, 31, was announced as the 15th Doctor for the latest series which began airing earlier this month.

He is the first person of colour to star as The Doctor.

Gatwa to ‘fight’ for Fife

When asked by the Hollywood Reporter if he has requested an episode to be filmed in Scotland he said: “Do you know what? I haven’t.

“But I will. I was preoccupied.

“Next trip, Bonnie Scotland. Fight for the kingdom of Fife.

“There’s a big something going down in Kirkcaldy.”

Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa. Image: Maxine Howells/Shutterstock for BAFTA

He also joked about the thought of Americans trying to pronounce Kirkcaldy adding: “Oh, we know it’ll be fun!”

Gatwa rose to fame after starring as Eric Effiong in the hit Netflix series Sex Education.

His family fled to Scotland during the Rwandan genocide in the early 1990s, originally settling in Edinburgh before moving to Fife.

He previously opened up about receiving racist abuse while attending Dunfermline High School.

Ncuti Gatwa suffered racial abuse in Fife

In a BBC documentary, he claimed it was “normal” for him to suffer racist abuse while at school.

He added: “It was so normal for me to have racial abuse spat at me and then when I moved to Dunfermline, there were a group of boys who made up a racist social media page geared at me.

“It was like, ‘Get the n***** out the school’.

““There were no black Scottish role models.”

During school he also played a staring role in Queen musical We Will Rock You.

Following school, he graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and performed at Dundee Rep.

The actor also earned a role in the 2014 BBC Sitcome Bob Servant which starred Dundee legend Brian Cox.

The latest Doctor Who series can be watched on BBC Iplayer.

