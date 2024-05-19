Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa wants to film episode in Fife

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa says he wants to film an episode in Fife.

The Rwandan-born actor, who was brought up in The Kingdom, says he will ask director Russell T Davies to “make it happen”.

Gatwa, 31, was announced as the 15th Doctor for the latest series which began airing earlier this month.

He is the first person of colour to star as The Doctor.

Gatwa to ‘fight’ for Fife

When asked by the Hollywood Reporter if he has requested an episode to be filmed in Scotland he said: “Do you know what? I haven’t.

“But I will. I was preoccupied.

“Next trip, Bonnie Scotland. Fight for the kingdom of Fife.

“There’s a big something going down in Kirkcaldy.”

He also joked about the thought of Americans trying to pronounce Kirkcaldy adding: “Oh, we know it’ll be fun!”

Gatwa rose to fame after starring as Eric Effiong in the hit Netflix series Sex Education.

His family fled to Scotland during the Rwandan genocide in the early 1990s, originally settling in Edinburgh before moving to Fife.

He previously opened up about receiving racist abuse while attending Dunfermline High School.

Ncuti Gatwa suffered racial abuse in Fife

In a BBC documentary, he claimed it was “normal” for him to suffer racist abuse while at school.

He added: “It was so normal for me to have racial abuse spat at me and then when I moved to Dunfermline, there were a group of boys who made up a racist social media page geared at me.

“It was like, ‘Get the n***** out the school’.

““There were no black Scottish role models.”

During school he also played a staring role in Queen musical We Will Rock You.

Following school, he graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and performed at Dundee Rep.

The actor also earned a role in the 2014 BBC Sitcome Bob Servant which starred Dundee legend Brian Cox.

The latest Doctor Who series can be watched on BBC Iplayer.