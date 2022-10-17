Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa’s acting career began in Fife school show – with a cheeky message to Barack Obama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa’s acting career began in Fife school show – with a cheeky message to Barack Obama

By Cheryl Peebles
October 17 2022, 3.50pm Updated: October 17 2022, 7.35pm
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.
Ncuti Gatwa during his days at Dunfermline High School.

New Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa began his acting career in a school show at Dunfermline High – with a message to Barack Obama.

Aged 16, the nervous schoolboy turned 14th Time Lord took to the Fife auditorium stage in Queen musical We Will Rock You.

And not for the first time, he was making history.

Gatwa was the first black lead in a Dunfermline High School show and in the programme for the musical, he made sure there was a light-hearted mention for the then American president elect.

It read: “Eat your heart out Obama!”

After that fledgling role, he graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and performed at Dundee Rep before landing his breakthrough TV role as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Before the 30-year-old takes control of the TARDIS from 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker, who exits the series on Sunday, we looked through the programme notes for his stage debut.

We also spoke to a former school friend about that formative performance.

Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the 14th Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker.
Ncuti Gatwa will take over as the 14th Doctor Who from Jodie Whittaker.

Born in Rwanda, Gatwa came to Scotland with his family in 1992 to escape the genocide in their homeland.

They lived in Edinburgh before moving to Fife.

He was in S5 when he was selected to play the role of Khashoggi in Dunfermline High School’s 2008 Christmas show.

In the programme, the youngster said he had consulted his friends about whether or not to go for the part of the villain commander who belts out hits including A Kind of Magic – a role which has been played by Darren Day, Rhydian Roberts and Jonathan Wilkes.

He wrote: “I don’t know what inclined me to really go [for the role].

“I’m feeling pretty intimidated by the idea of performing in front of a crowd but it has definitely been a rewarding experience so far.

Gatwa played Khashoggi in We Will Rock You in the 2008 Dunfermline High School Christmas show. Image: Fife Council.
The programme notes written by Ncuti Gatwa.
The programme notes written by Ncuti Gatwa. Image: Fife Council.

“Getting up on the stage will definitely be a great achievement for me as well as being the first black principal in a Dunfermline High School production.”

While the show proved to be one of the actor’s highlights in Fife, he was suffering in silence from what he described as relentless racist abuse aimed at him in school.

In a 2019 BBC documentary, he said: “It was so normal for me to have racial abuse spat at me and then when I moved to Dunfermline, there were a group of boys who made up a racist social media page geared at me.

“It was like, ‘Get the n****r out the school’.

“I remember coming home that day and when my mum came home that day it wasn’t the most empathetic responses.

“I remember she was like, ‘Get on with it’. I thought I was the only black Scottish person in the world.

“I definitely felt growing up that I wasn’t seen as the same as anyone around me because no one around me looked like me.

“There were no black Scottish role models.”

A star in the making

Fellow school show cast member Stephen Till, 29, was blown away by Gatwa’s acting talents and says he was unaware of the torment suffered by his fellow pupil.

An aspiring actor himself at Dunfermline High, Stephen met Gatwa during rehearsals, although illness forced him to pull out of the production.

He told The Courier: “He was really bubbly, full of life.

“As he put it himself he was a divide and conquer type of person, kill with kindness.”

Fellow cast member Stephen Till
Fellow cast member Stephen Till. Image: Stephen Till.
Ncuti Gatwa plays Eric Effiong in Sex Education.

Describing his stage talent, he added: “He had a very good speaking voice, and he was a fairly decent singer as well.”

In his first year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the future Doctor Who returned to Dunfermline High to speak to pupils about his career.

Stephen, now a student nurse, says he looked up to Gatwa and that his success encouraged him to pursue his own career in acting, although it wasn’t meant to be.

He was “really chuffed” when he learned his former school mate was to become the new Doctor.

Stephen said: “I couldn’t believe that somebody from a town like ours was making it big like that.

“I’m really happy for him, that he’s grown up from Rwanda, basically destroyed the bullies at school and shown them up.

“It’s a great success story.”

Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday.

