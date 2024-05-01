Esteemed Broughty Ferry architect chased child with meat cleaver

An architect from Broughty Ferry chased a child with a meat cleaver and left his wife severely injured after a violent attack.

Colin Doig, 56, is awaiting sentencing after he admitted carrying out the wine-fuelled rampage at an address in Dundee in 2022.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the woman suffered a serious ankle injury at Doig’s hands, requiring her to have eight pins and a plate inserted.

The early teenage child – too young to be identified publicly – later told police he was in fear for his life while being chased by Doig.

Doig previously served as the president of Dundee’s Institute of Architects and was the sole director of Dunard Design until 2018.

Meat cleaver pursuit

It was revealed Doig had “drunk most” of three bottles of wine he and his wife had shared on the night.

At around 9.30pm, the woman went to sleep and left Doig to carry on drinking.

However, he turned his attention on the child and an argument reached boiling point.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused picked up a meat cleaver from the knife block on the kitchen counter and started chasing (the complainer) around the kitchen island with the meat cleaver in his possession.

“The child was in fear of what the accused might do and locked himself in the upstairs bathroom.

“The accused placed the knife down and pursued him up the stairs.

“The accused’s wife was awoken by the noise and exited into the hallway.”

Doig repeatedly punched and kicked the door while shouting and swearing.

The court heard he banged the door so hard it cracked and caused his own hand to bleed.

Police called after assault

The woman tried to pull Doig away but he pushed her on the chest, causing her to fall backwards.

Ms Ritchie added: “His wife got back up and as soon as she was on her feet, he pushed her over again, this time causing her to injure her ankle, which caused her significant pain.

“This was overheard by the child who was against the door and could hear the woman falling and screaming.

“The accused headed to the bathroom. At this point, the child opened the door.

“The woman contacted the police as she was frightened by the accused’s actions and what he might do.”

Doig waited outside the address for police, who found him visibly under the influence of alcohol.

After being arrested, Doig said: “It was self-defence.”

Ankle surgery

The woman declined to be seen by paramedics and said she would attend at Ninewells Hospital in the morning.

Eight pins and a plate were put into her ankle during surgery.

She was off work for several weeks but by March 2024, had made a full recovery.

Doig, of Broughty Ferry, pled guilty to acting aggressively by pursuing the child with a meat cleaver, repeatedly punching and kicking a door and shouting and screaming on November 20 2022.

He also admitted repeatedly pushing his wife on the body, causing her to fall to the floor and suffer severe injury.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.