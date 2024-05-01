Esteemed Broughty Ferry architect chased child with meat cleaver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Esteemed Broughty Ferry architect chased child with meat cleaver

Colin Doig also left his wife with a severely injured ankle in the terrifying rampage.

By Ciaran Shanks
Colin Doig appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Colin Doig appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An architect from Broughty Ferry chased a child with a meat cleaver and left his wife severely injured after a violent attack.

Colin Doig, 56, is awaiting sentencing after he admitted carrying out the wine-fuelled rampage at an address in Dundee in 2022.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the woman suffered a serious ankle injury at Doig’s hands, requiring her to have eight pins and a plate inserted.

The early teenage child – too young to be identified publicly – later told police he was in fear for his life while being chased by Doig.

Colin Doig
Colin Doig leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

Doig previously served as the president of Dundee’s Institute of Architects and was the sole director of Dunard Design until 2018.

Meat cleaver pursuit

It was revealed Doig had “drunk most” of three bottles of wine he and his wife had shared on the night.

At around 9.30pm, the woman went to sleep and left Doig to carry on drinking.

However, he turned his attention on the child and an argument reached boiling point.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused picked up a meat cleaver from the knife block on the kitchen counter and started chasing (the complainer) around the kitchen island with the meat cleaver in his possession.

“The child was in fear of what the accused might do and locked himself in the upstairs bathroom.

“The accused placed the knife down and pursued him up the stairs.

“The accused’s wife was awoken by the noise and exited into the hallway.”

Doig repeatedly punched and kicked the door while shouting and swearing.

The court heard he banged the door so hard it cracked and caused his own hand to bleed.

Police called after assault

The woman tried to pull Doig away but he pushed her on the chest, causing her to fall backwards.

Ms Ritchie added: “His wife got back up and as soon as she was on her feet, he pushed her over again, this time causing her to injure her ankle, which caused her significant pain.

“This was overheard by the child who was against the door and could hear the woman falling and screaming.

“The accused headed to the bathroom. At this point, the child opened the door.

“The woman contacted the police as she was frightened by the accused’s actions and what he might do.”

Doig waited outside the address for police, who found him visibly under the influence of alcohol.

After being arrested, Doig said: “It was self-defence.”

Ankle surgery

The woman declined to be seen by paramedics and said she would attend at Ninewells Hospital in the morning.

Eight pins and a plate were put into her ankle during surgery.

She was off work for several weeks but by March 2024, had made a full recovery.

Doig, of Broughty Ferry, pled guilty to acting aggressively by pursuing the child with a meat cleaver, repeatedly punching and kicking a door and shouting and screaming on November 20 2022.

He also admitted repeatedly pushing his wife on the body, causing her to fall to the floor and suffer severe injury.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Wallace was found guilty of dealing street valium. Image: Facebook
Street valium dealer jailed after cops smash supply operation in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Jekyll and Hyde
Former Lord Advocate James Wolfe. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
No Sheku Bayoh 'handover' to new Lord Advocate, inquiry hears
Toby Jones as Alan Bates is the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.
Dunfermline post office 'Horizon' conviction quashed after 'oppressive prosecution'
Charles Donnelly. Image: Police Scotland.
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife
Aiden Strawn, Kik
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture
Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park.
Teen ram-raider locked up for 'Dundee's hottest' Tayside crimewave
Myles Bancroft. Image: Facebook.
Raging motorist attacked Dundee parking meter with axe
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I will be sentenced today or nothing at all'
Scott Tullis.
Fife rapist who 'believed sex was his right' jailed for nine years