NHS Tayside apologises for failings in treatment of patient who died from blood clot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

NHS Tayside apologises for failings in treatment of patient who died from blood clot

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found failings in the care of the patient after a complaint was raised by a family member.

By Laura Devlin
Busy hospital staff
The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found failings in the care of the patient who later died. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

NHS Tayside has been rapped by Scotland’s public services watchdog after they found their treatment of a patient who later died from a blood clot “fell below a reasonable standard”.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found failings in the care of the patient, referred to as ‘A’, after a complaint was raised by a family member.

Patient A had initially been admitted to hospital before being moved to a mental health facility. However, they were subsequently transferred to an acute hospital for treatment after developing “abdominal symptoms”.

Surgery had been considered for the patient but this was changed to treatment with medication.

They were transferred back to the mental heath facility but later became unwell again. The patient was then taken to A&E but died from a pulmonary embolism – a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.

Family felt personal care was neglected

Following their death, a family member of patient A – referred to in the SPSO report as ‘C’ – raised a complaint with the watchdog.

They said A’s dignity has been compromised because of the care administered to them. C also complained that their personal care had been neglected, and they did not receive the medication they required.

The report added: “C believed that A’s death was caused by a failure to examine A properly or ensure that A received anti-clotting medication.

NHS Tayside HQ is at Ninewells Hospital.: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“C felt that this resulted in A developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT, a blood clot in a vein) which led directly to their death.”

Concerns were also raised over the response of the NHS Tayside board to the complaint.

During their investigation, the watchdog took independent advice from a registered nurse and a consultant geriatrician (specialist in medicine of the elderly) and found a series of failings in the patient’s care.

These were:

  • A’s nursing and medical care had fallen below a reasonable standard
  • The board failed to communicate reasonably with C and their family
  • The board could not provide evidence that they had taken the actions promised to the family following the board’s complaint investigation
  • The board’s Significant Adverse Event Review had been delayed, reducing the utility of it to the board.

Concluding their report, the SPSO set out a series of recommendations “to put things right in the future”.

This included discussing the case with the medical staff involved at their next appraisal, developing clear guidance to ensure patients with mental health issues can have timely access to nursing staff trained in mental health care, and ensuing patient documentation is completed to an appropriate standard.

NHS Tayside apology

A NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “We are sincerely sorry that treatment and care in this case fell below the standard we would expect.

“We have met with the family and apologised directly to them. Our thoughts remain with them.

“We accept all the recommendations made in the report and an action plan is in place to meet the recommendations within the agreed timescales.”

More from Dundee

An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found failings in the care of the patient who later died. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Esteemed Broughty Ferry architect chased child with meat cleaver
Low emissions dundee
All you need to know about the Dundee LEZ as £60 fines start in…
8
The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found failings in the care of the patient who later died. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee dad, 36, taken to hospital after liquid thrown in his face during 'random'…
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee Overgate: No more £1 parking on Sundays and evenings as fees rise
2
The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found failings in the care of the patient who later died. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Summer Sundays Dundee: All you need to know as tickets on sale for The…
Dundee bar Grouchos serves special Baby Reindeer cocktail
Dundee bar creates Baby Reindeer cocktail to mark success of Fife comedian's Netflix series
Park Avenue Medical Practice building for sale
Dundee GP practice put up for sale just weeks after closing to patients
Primark are hoping to install self-service tills in their Dundee store
Primark eyes click and collect service and self-checkouts at Dundee shop
Aiden Strawn, Kik
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture

Conversation