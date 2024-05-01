Street valium dealer jailed after cops smash supply operation in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Street valium dealer jailed after cops smash supply operation in Fife

John Wallace was locked up after being found guilty of being involved in dealing the Class C drug from an address in Kelty.

By Ciaran Shanks
John Wallace was found guilty of dealing street valium. Image: Facebook
John Wallace was found guilty of dealing street valium. Image: Facebook

A sheriff has jailed a man who was caught with a major stash of street valium drug etizolam.

John Wallace was locked up after being found guilty of being involved in dealing the Class C drug from an address in Fife.

The 48-year-old, along with Nikola Walker, 43, were convicted of being concerned in the supply of etizolam on March 9 2019 on Union Street, Kelty.

Scores of tablets in bags were discovered in the property following a raid by police.

Wallace was said to have incurred drug debts prior to the discovery being made.

Drug debts

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court also found Walker, of Thurso Crescent in Dundee, guilty of possessing heroin and etizolam on Baxter Street in the city on February 21 2020.

Wallace, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was described as having an “atrocious” criminal record by Sheriff Alison McKay.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said Wallace was on remand in connection with other matters but had made steps to try and turn his life around in prison.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

He said: “Mr Wallace is a man whose life has been blighted by the use of illicit substances.

“He has been on remand for some time and has been engaging with services offered to him.”

Mr Foulis said: “It’s a serious matter. I know there was a large volume of tablets discovered but this was some time ago now and he wants to get himself back on track.

“He had drug debts at the time.”

Sheriff McKay sentenced Wallace to three years in prison.

Walker had failed to attend a social work meeting in order for a report to be prepared. Sentence was further deferred for this to be gathered.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

