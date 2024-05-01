Street valium dealer jailed after cops smash supply operation in Fife

A sheriff has jailed a man who was caught with a major stash of street valium drug etizolam.

John Wallace was locked up after being found guilty of being involved in dealing the Class C drug from an address in Fife.

The 48-year-old, along with Nikola Walker, 43, were convicted of being concerned in the supply of etizolam on March 9 2019 on Union Street, Kelty.

Scores of tablets in bags were discovered in the property following a raid by police.

Wallace was said to have incurred drug debts prior to the discovery being made.

Drug debts

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court also found Walker, of Thurso Crescent in Dundee, guilty of possessing heroin and etizolam on Baxter Street in the city on February 21 2020.

Wallace, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was described as having an “atrocious” criminal record by Sheriff Alison McKay.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said Wallace was on remand in connection with other matters but had made steps to try and turn his life around in prison.

He said: “Mr Wallace is a man whose life has been blighted by the use of illicit substances.

“He has been on remand for some time and has been engaging with services offered to him.”

Mr Foulis said: “It’s a serious matter. I know there was a large volume of tablets discovered but this was some time ago now and he wants to get himself back on track.

“He had drug debts at the time.”

Sheriff McKay sentenced Wallace to three years in prison.

Walker had failed to attend a social work meeting in order for a report to be prepared. Sentence was further deferred for this to be gathered.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.