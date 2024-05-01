First look at new Silverwood Sizzler food truck in Perthshire

The Carse of Gowrie is now home to a new food truck, serving up delicious brisket, pulled pork and more – the Silverwood Sizzler.

Rod Sim, who owns Silverwood Resort with his wife, Adelle, says the American barbecue-style food truck has been very popular since it arrived onsite last month.

Not only is the tasty offering available for wedding parties at the lodges, and other guests, the food truck also serves members of the public.

This is good news for any barbecue fans, as the food is mouth-wateringly good.

I headed along for a first taste of the food and I couldn’t believe how good it was.

“Everyone loves a barbecue,” co-owner Rod tells me.

“Everyone’s looking for street food options now, it’s becoming more popular instead of the three course meal sit down for weddings.

“People want food trucks, they want pizzas. And in terms of the buffet, they want something more memorable than a bacon roll.”

There are also many changes afoot with the Silverwood Resort as a whole.

A sauna, cold shower, steam room and gym are on the way, as well as treatment rooms for wedding guests.

The smoker changes the game when it comes to flavour

The food truck has a barbecue smoker, and the menu includes a range of items off the smoker – like slow smoked pork belly bites, beef brisket burnt ends – as well as other items, like gourmet burgers and hot dogs.

The Silverwood Sizzler will be available all year round, says Rod.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” he says. “It’s off to a good start.

“We had horrendous weather to launch a few weeks ago, but we have had good support from the local community.”

The Perthshire food truck, within the resort, is around a ten minute walk from Errol.

At the moment, the food truck is open Wednesday-Sunday 4-8pm, though there will also be some experimentation with breakfast times.

Gordon Smith, 32, has taken on the position of “chief fire master”, taking care of the meat on the smoker.

The meat, such as the brisket, can smoke for as long as 12 hours, and requires continual top ups of mop sauce (apple cider vinegar and water).

It is Gordon’s first time working with a smoker, but he is loving it so far.

“It really intensifies the flavour. And it tenderises it too,” he says.

“But it’s not overpowering either.

“I’ve never used a smoker, and I was surprised when the brisket came off, just how tender it was.”

How does food from Silverwood Sizzler food truck taste?

The Perthshire food truck serves appetisers like mozzarella sticks, loaded fries, pizzas, salad boxes and more.

They even have a haggis pizza (£11.95) named the Scottish, which is topped with haggis, black pudding, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar.

But the main event at the Perthshire food truck is absolutely the meat off the smoker.

I tried the slow smoked pork belly bites (£6.95). These were coated in barbecue sauce and honey, and were incredibly tender.

They were falling apart with a nudge of my fork, the meat soft and succulent.

While this wasn’t the crispy pork belly I was anticipating, the juiciness of the meat made up for the lack of crunch.

The beef brisket burnt ends (£7.95) were next. These are slow cooked in the smoker and again are coated in barbecue sauce.

The meat had a great smoky flavour to it, and had more bite to it than the soft chunks of pork belly.

While these can sometimes be tough, the cubes of beef were tender and well-cooked, with that perfectly smoky bark.

The two dishes above were also accompanied with some side salad and coleslaw.

Though I am not a big coleslaw fan, the homemade coleslaw from the Silverwood Sizzler was tasty. It was surprisingly light to eat – though perhaps anything would be in comparison to the dense meat – and it wasn’t overly creamy or sickly.

Pulled pork loaded fries were a hit

Last and certainly not the least, I had a taste of the pulled pork loaded fries (£8.95).

These were covered in barbecue sauce, and topped with jalapenos, spring onions and cheddar.

This was definitely my favourite dish.

The pulled pork was delicious, and the chips – so often underdone at takeaways or food trucks – were perfectly crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

The creaminess of the cheddar chunks made the jalapenos manageable, and made for an excellent flavour combination.

The range of sauces – I tried the ranch, homemade garlic mayonnaise and smoky barbecue sauce, but there are plenty more to choose from – added variety in every bite.

You can find the Silverwood Sizzler food truck at Silverwood Resort in the Carse of Gowrie, between Dundee and Perth.

Address: Inchcoonans, Errol, PH2 7RB, Scotland