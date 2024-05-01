First look at new Silverwood Sizzler food truck in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

First look at new Silverwood Sizzler food truck in Perthshire

The Carse of Gowrie holiday lodges have now launched a new food offering - a food truck with a barbecue smoker, available to both guests and the public. So how does it taste?

The Silverwood Sizzler food truck, co-owned by Rod Sim, has now opened in the Carse of Gowrie, Perthshire.
The Silverwood Sizzler food truck, co-owned by Rod Sim, has now opened in the Carse of Gowrie, Perthshire, serving up delicious barbecued meat and more. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Carse of Gowrie is now home to a new food truck, serving up delicious brisket, pulled pork and more – the Silverwood Sizzler.

Rod Sim, who owns Silverwood Resort with his wife, Adelle, says the American barbecue-style food truck has been very popular since it arrived onsite last month.

Not only is the tasty offering available for wedding parties at the lodges, and other guests, the food truck also serves members of the public.

This is good news for any barbecue fans, as the food is mouth-wateringly good.

I headed along for a first taste of the food and I couldn’t believe how good it was.

“Everyone loves a barbecue,” co-owner Rod tells me.

“Everyone’s looking for street food options now, it’s becoming more popular instead of the three course meal sit down for weddings.

The Silverwood Sizzler food truck in the sunshine.
The revamped Silverwood Sizzler food truck van in the Carse of Gowrie holiday resort. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“People want food trucks, they want pizzas. And in terms of the buffet, they want something more memorable than a bacon roll.”

There are also many changes afoot with the Silverwood Resort as a whole.

A sauna, cold shower, steam room and gym are on the way, as well as treatment rooms for wedding guests.

The smoker changes the game when it comes to flavour

The food truck has a barbecue smoker, and the menu includes a range of items off the smoker – like slow smoked pork belly bites, beef brisket burnt ends – as well as other items, like gourmet burgers and hot dogs.

The Silverwood Sizzler will be available all year round, says Rod.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” he says. “It’s off to a good start.

“We had horrendous weather to launch a few weeks ago, but we have had good support from the local community.”

The Perthshire food truck, within the resort, is around a ten minute walk from Errol.

At the moment, the food truck is open Wednesday-Sunday 4-8pm, though there will also be some experimentation with breakfast times.

The team at the Silverwood Sizzler Perthshire food truck smile at the camera.
Silverwood Sizzler food truck chefs Nicole Grierson, Gordon Smith and Rhiannon McCartney are cooking up a storm in their wee mobile kitchen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Gordon Smith, 32, has taken on the position of “chief fire master”, taking care of the meat on the smoker.

The meat, such as the brisket, can smoke for as long as 12 hours, and requires continual top ups of mop sauce (apple cider vinegar and water).

It is Gordon’s first time working with a smoker, but he is loving it so far.

“It really intensifies the flavour. And it tenderises it too,” he says.

“But it’s not overpowering either.

“I’ve never used a smoker, and I was surprised when the brisket came off, just how tender it was.”

How does food from Silverwood Sizzler food truck taste?

The Perthshire food truck serves appetisers like mozzarella sticks, loaded fries, pizzas, salad boxes and more.

The Perthshire food truck is serving up a range of dishes, including this smoked barbecue pulled pork pizza.
The smoked barbecue pulled pork pizza is topped with red onion, peppers, sweetcorn, cheddar, mozzarella and ranch dressing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They even have a haggis pizza (£11.95) named the Scottish, which is topped with haggis, black pudding, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar.

But the main event at the Perthshire food truck is absolutely the meat off the smoker.

I tried the slow smoked pork belly bites (£6.95). These were coated in barbecue sauce and honey, and were incredibly tender.

They were falling apart with a nudge of my fork, the meat soft and succulent.

While this wasn’t the crispy pork belly I was anticipating, the juiciness of the meat made up for the lack of crunch.

The beef brisket burnt ends (£7.95) were next. These are slow cooked in the smoker and again are coated in barbecue sauce.

The meat had a great smoky flavour to it, and had more bite to it than the soft chunks of pork belly.

While these can sometimes be tough, the cubes of beef were tender and well-cooked, with that perfectly smoky bark.

Three paper boxes of food from the new Perthshire food truck, Silverwood Sizzler.
Silverwood Sizzler dishes I tried: the pulled pork loaded fries, beef brisket brunt ends and slow smoked pork belly bites. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The two dishes above were also accompanied with some side salad and coleslaw.

Though I am not a big coleslaw fan, the homemade coleslaw from the Silverwood Sizzler was tasty. It was surprisingly light to eat – though perhaps anything would be in comparison to the dense meat – and it wasn’t overly creamy or sickly.

Pulled pork loaded fries were a hit

Last and certainly not the least, I had a taste of the pulled pork loaded fries (£8.95).

These were covered in barbecue sauce, and topped with jalapenos, spring onions and cheddar.

This was definitely my favourite dish.

The pulled pork was delicious, and the chips – so often underdone at takeaways or food trucks – were perfectly crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

The creaminess of the cheddar chunks made the jalapenos manageable, and made for an excellent flavour combination.

The range of sauces – I tried the ranch, homemade garlic mayonnaise and smoky barbecue sauce, but there are plenty more to choose from – added variety in every bite.

You can find the Silverwood Sizzler food truck at Silverwood Resort in the Carse of Gowrie, between Dundee and Perth.

Address: Inchcoonans, Errol, PH2 7RB, Scotland

More from Food & Drink

Restaurant reviewer Cat Thomson visited Forgan's Broughty after a poor previous visit in the hopes the venue would make up for its past failings. What did she think? Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Were festive woes forgiven after dinner at Forgan's Broughty Ferry?
4
You'll be spoilt for choice for great food and drink in and around Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The best food and drink to try on a day in and around Pitlochry
What did journalist Joanna Bremner think of £150 'women's wellness day' at award-winning Fife retreat? Image: Suzanne Black Photography.
What did I think of £150 'women's wellness day' at award-winning Fife retreat?
Broth3rs Restaurant in Perth offers up authentic Italian fodder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broth3rs in Perth nails crowd-pleasers and traditional Italian dishes alike
We review German rotisserie chicken in Monifieth for a Drive-Thru Review, with British young piemaker of the year, Ethan O'Hare.
We try German Rotisserie Chicken takeaway in Monifieth car wash - hidden gem or…
You can enjoy your meal outside in a range of Fife restaurants, including Society Kirkcaldy. Image: Society Kirkcaldy.
5 spots to dine al fresco in Fife when the sun is shining (and…
Lauren Runciman, director of Black Mamba, Dundee, says the Dundee high streets are not dying.
'Dundee isn't dying': How popular eateries are leading a city centre revival
4
Jamie Butler is the new owner of The Copper Oven pizza restaurant in Arbroath.
'I quit my call centre job to learn pizza from the pros in Naples…
Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin has released her first cookbook, showcasing the bountiful larder of Perthshire, Fife and Angus. Image: Sarah Rankin Cooks.
Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin on why we should connect with our food’s origins
Chair of Scottish Honeyberry Growers, John Wilson alongside Catherine Sim in the honeyberry orchard near Cupar, Fife.
Honeyberries: What's the story behind the mysterious Fife 'superfruit'?

Conversation