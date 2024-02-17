Perthshire wedding venue launches new food truck for guests AND locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire wedding venue launches new food truck for guests AND locals

The truck will offer pizzas, burgers, hot dogs, steaks, fish dishes, smoked meats and more.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Smoked Thistle food truck at Silverwood Resort, and Rod Sim
The Smoked Thistle food truck is owned Rod Sim and his wife Adelle. Image: Silverwood Resort

A Perthshire wedding venue is to open a new food truck for the use of residents as well as guests at events.

Owners Rod and Adelle Sim have steadily expanded Silverwood Resort, near Errol, since it opened in 2018.

The Carse of Gowrie venue currently has 19 holiday lodges and a 200-seat wedding barn that was unveiled in 2022.

Now a takeaway food truck will be installed to bridge the gap caused by the closure of its bistro two years ago.

Food truck to cater for locals as well as wedding guests

The vehicle, purchased at an auction in Glasgow, has been re-fitted with new appliances “to create the perfect mobile kitchen capable of producing the finest of dishes.”

These include pizzas, burgers, hot dogs, steaks, fish dishes, kebabs, smoked meats and, of course, vegetarian options.

“The barbecue smoker is going to add some amazing tastes to the menu and we are sure this will go down a treat,” said the newly-launched Silverwood Smoked Thistle Facebook page.

While the initial motivation was to cater for wedding clients, the van will also serve food to members of the public.

Adelle and Rod Sim have run Silverwood Resort since 2018.
Adelle and Rod Sim have run the resort since 2018. Image: Silverwood Resort

“We would operate this from the site for our customers and the locals for the community,” Rod told The Courier.

“There is a lack of evening catering facilities in the area and without having to disturb our wedding setting in the barn we can offer different food options from the van.

“All food will be freshly prepared.”

New attraction may be open next month

It is hoped the truck will be open for business by the middle of March, possibly from Wednesdays to Sundays.

At this stage it is not known whether it will be a seasonal or year-round enterprise.

Silverwood Smoked Thistle food truck.
Silverwood Smoked Thistle was bought at an auction. Image: Silverwood Resort

“Our wedding venue is in use every weekend and didn’t want to reopen our restaurant on the site,” added Rod.

“We thought we would do a street food option because a lot of our brides are actually asking for that type of catering for their wedding.”

Once established, the food truck will complement the formal dining experience already offered to wedding guests.

Silverwood Resort continues to expand after transforming waste ground

Rod, 45, and Adele, 37, are also doubling the number of lodges on the site after planning permission was granted for an additional 19.

When they are complete, it will allow the resort to sleep more than 200 people.

The busy wedding and events venue has accommodation rated 9.2 out of 10 on Booking.com.

The barbecue at Silverwood Smoked Thistle.
The barbecued offerings arw likely to be a draw for guests and locals. Image: Silverwood Resort

All of this is a far cry from 12 years ago, when the Inchcoonans land was a waste ground before it was bought by the couple.

They previously ran Tank Driving Scotland, a tank experience company that catered for corporate groups, gift voucher holders, stag and hen parties and children’s parties.

One famous customer was billionaire Tesla and Twitter/X tycoon Elon Musk, who was in Dundee in 2010 for a stag day out ahead of his wedding with actress Talulah Riley at Dornoch Cathedral in Sutherland.

“They all flew down to Skibo Castle to Dundee and did corporate day tank driving,” Rod recalled.

“It was a fun boys’ day.”

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson also got behind the wheel of the couple’s tank in 2015 for a general election gimmick at Auchterhouse Country Sports in Angus.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Red Arrows are set to fly north
Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Tayside – all you need to…
Edwards Engineering admitted the company breached health and safety legislation.
Perth engineering firm fined after employee lost fingers in 'traumatic amputation'
Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
'Historically important' Perthshire battleground targeted for battery storage plant
June McEwan giving two thumbs up next to metal Highland sculptures depicting a Highland cow, bull and calf in Crieff.
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Crieff
Craig Scott pictured at the Bartenders Lounge in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘rising star’ bar boss from Perth after death aged 24
The M90 was closed northbound near the Broxden roundabout due to the crash. Image: Google Street View
M90 reopens after crash near Perth's Broxden roundabout
Christopher Lindsay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man used baby as ‘human shield’ in clash with police
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from The Foundry.
Perth pub worker ordered to pay back £1.5k stolen in midnight safe raid
The Best-One village shop on Murthly Terrace, Birnam, Dunkeld.
Dunkeld businesses and residents back new attempt to save top-rated Airbnb flat
Workers standing on one side of the new Destiny Bridge near Perth.
New photos show Perth's Destiny Bridge taking shape as Cross Tay Link Road progresses

Conversation