Perthshire wedding venue launches new food truck for guests AND locals

A Perthshire wedding venue is to open a new food truck for the use of residents as well as guests at events.

Owners Rod and Adelle Sim have steadily expanded Silverwood Resort, near Errol, since it opened in 2018.

The Carse of Gowrie venue currently has 19 holiday lodges and a 200-seat wedding barn that was unveiled in 2022.

Now a takeaway food truck will be installed to bridge the gap caused by the closure of its bistro two years ago.

Food truck to cater for locals as well as wedding guests

The vehicle, purchased at an auction in Glasgow, has been re-fitted with new appliances “to create the perfect mobile kitchen capable of producing the finest of dishes.”

These include pizzas, burgers, hot dogs, steaks, fish dishes, kebabs, smoked meats and, of course, vegetarian options.

“The barbecue smoker is going to add some amazing tastes to the menu and we are sure this will go down a treat,” said the newly-launched Silverwood Smoked Thistle Facebook page.

While the initial motivation was to cater for wedding clients, the van will also serve food to members of the public.

“We would operate this from the site for our customers and the locals for the community,” Rod told The Courier.

“There is a lack of evening catering facilities in the area and without having to disturb our wedding setting in the barn we can offer different food options from the van.

“All food will be freshly prepared.”

New attraction may be open next month

It is hoped the truck will be open for business by the middle of March, possibly from Wednesdays to Sundays.

At this stage it is not known whether it will be a seasonal or year-round enterprise.

“Our wedding venue is in use every weekend and didn’t want to reopen our restaurant on the site,” added Rod.

“We thought we would do a street food option because a lot of our brides are actually asking for that type of catering for their wedding.”

Once established, the food truck will complement the formal dining experience already offered to wedding guests.

Silverwood Resort continues to expand after transforming waste ground

Rod, 45, and Adele, 37, are also doubling the number of lodges on the site after planning permission was granted for an additional 19.

When they are complete, it will allow the resort to sleep more than 200 people.

The busy wedding and events venue has accommodation rated 9.2 out of 10 on Booking.com.

All of this is a far cry from 12 years ago, when the Inchcoonans land was a waste ground before it was bought by the couple.

They previously ran Tank Driving Scotland, a tank experience company that catered for corporate groups, gift voucher holders, stag and hen parties and children’s parties.

One famous customer was billionaire Tesla and Twitter/X tycoon Elon Musk, who was in Dundee in 2010 for a stag day out ahead of his wedding with actress Talulah Riley at Dornoch Cathedral in Sutherland.

“They all flew down to Skibo Castle to Dundee and did corporate day tank driving,” Rod recalled.

“It was a fun boys’ day.”

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson also got behind the wheel of the couple’s tank in 2015 for a general election gimmick at Auchterhouse Country Sports in Angus.