Suspect’s details released after man, 31, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

A description has been issued after 31-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre.

At around 3am on Friday, February 16, the victim was in St Andrew’s Street when he was approached by a man and assaulted.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Police Constable Andy Clark of Downfield Police Station said: “We are keen to trace a man described as having blond/fair hair, wearing a pink t-shirt with a dark jacket.

“He was seen to run along St Andrew’s Street after the incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1287 of 13 February, 2024.”