Perthshire wedding barn success with more lodges being constructed

A £500,000 investment in a new wedding barn in Perthshire has been a big success, according to its owner.

Rod Sim and his wife Adelle operate the 20-acre Silverwood Resort development near Errol.

They started selling lodges in 2018, with an initial phase of 19 now complete.

Initially they built the lodges to help support the large number of wedding venues in the area before they opened their barn last spring.

Silverwood Resort wedding success

Mr Sim said a lot more development at the Carse of Gowrie resort is now planned.

He said: “The wedding barn has been a huge success. Last year we had 25 weddings and this year we have weddings every weekend and some midweek as well.

“We think we have quite a bespoke product. We have some brides walk in and say it’s all they’ve ever wanted.

“We even have some bookings in 2028.”

The first phase of the lodges development means that 94 guests can stay on site.

A further 19 are now under construction. When they are complete, it will allow the resort to sleep more than 200 people.

Mr Sim said: “It’s a hive of activity on site and we hope the plan is for them all to be built by next summer.

“We’re also constructing a German sauna at the moment and plan to add a lot more facilities in the future.”

New facilities planned

Mr Sim said additional features like a farm shop, restaurant, play area, gym and pitch and putt golf will follow over the next two years.

He thinks it will leave the resort well placed to benefit from family stays to attend the Eden Project in Dundee when it opens.

He said pushing on with the development through Covid and a changing economic climate has been hard.

But he says there are still plenty of investors looking to purchase the lodges, which start from £169,000. It is a hands-off investment with all the bookings, cleaning and maintenance handled by Silverwood.

“We’ve battled through Covid, a financial crisis, a war and we’ve still kept expanding and pushing forward,” he said.

“It’s been a physical and mental task but to see everyone here enjoying themselves is very rewarding. It reminds me why I haven’t sold it or given up.”

Silverwood Resort is holding an open day on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.