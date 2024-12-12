EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dundee cop finds dead body in suitcase while on holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dundee cop finds dead body in suitcase while on holiday

Lindsay Watson discovered body parts belonging to a man after they were washed up in Malta.

Former Dundee police officer Lindsay Watson speaking to police in Malta after finding the body. Image: Lindsay Watson
Former Dundee police officer Lindsay Watson speaking to police in Malta after finding the body. Image: Lindsay Watson
By James Simpson

A retired Dundee police officer has described the moment he found a dead body in a suitcase while on holiday.

Lindsay Watson, 65, was walking along the promenade in the town of Sliema in Malta on Monday when a case carrying the body parts washed up.

The former CID cop says he initially spotted some kids on a paddle board trying to bring the suitcase ashore.

While they did not suspect anything untoward, his experience in the force told him something was not right.

‘I had 30 years as a cop – you never forget that smell’

Lindsay, from Stobswell, told The Courier: “The kids were trying to bring it ashore.

“Then a chap – who was managing boat tours – was struggling to pull it in.

“We went to go and give him a hand and we joked, ‘Maybe there is cash inside’.

“I had 30 years in the force and as soon as we got close I could smell it.

“We knew quite quickly it wasn’t going to be cash inside – you never forget that smell.

“We partially opened the case and most of the body parts were in black polythene bags.

“I was, however, able to see a chest.”

Police at the scene of the body find in Malta. Image: Lindsay Watson

Lindsay, who retired as a police officer in 2007, then instructed another man to contact local officers.

He continued: “Unfortunately the chap who phoned the emergency services was Italian and I don’t think his Maltese was the best.

“The emergency services thought luggage had simply been pulled out of the water.

“After an hour passed, we called again to explain there was a body in this case.

“Within seconds there were blue lights all over the place and easily 20 officers at the scene.

“We gave statements to the police and later read the stories online in the press in Malta.”

‘It’s nothing like I’ve seen before’

Reports suggest the middle-aged male victim may have been used as a drug mule and an axe was used to cut up his body.

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed.

It is said to be the fifth homicide in Malta this year.

Lindsay, a former Morgan Academy pupil, added: “It’s certainly nothing like I’ve seen before during my time in the police.

“It had been a great holiday but we certainly weren’t expecting to finish it like this.

“Regardless of that experience, we’ll certainly be back.”

