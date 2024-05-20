Dundee’s only 24-hour supermarket cuts opening hours after security guard attacked with glass bottle

Dundee’s only 24-hour supermarket has cut its opening hours after a security guard was attacked with a glass bottle.

Officers were called to Asda at Milton of Craigie shortly after 2am on Tuesday following reports of a “disturbance”.

A 20-year-old – understood to be a security guard at the store – was taken to hospital as a precaution after being hit with the bottle.

Following the incident, Asda has moved to “temporarily” cut the opening hours at the site amid fears for staff safety.

The shop is now closing at midnight and reopening at 7am until further notice.

Shoppers say ‘no one should feel unsafe at work’

Shoppers visiting the store on Monday reacted to the news.

Leeanne Myles, who uses the supermarket a couple of times a week, said: “I think it’s absolutely fair enough.

“At the end of the day you have to protect your staff and no one should be made to feel unsafe at work.”

Nicole Garland said: “It’s really quite inconvenient for people who work late and work in the emergency services.

“I’m a nurse and if we need to get anything late at night, Asda is the only option we have.

“It’s a small group of people ruining it for everyone.”

Asda Dundee Milton in ‘temporary’ change to opening hours

A spokesperson for Asda said: “The safety of our colleagues is a top priority, so we have made the decision to temporarily change the opening hours of our Dundee, Milton store following a recent incident.

“We do not tolerate any form of violence or abuse towards our colleagues and have worked closely with the police in their inquiries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15am on Tuesday May 14 officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Milton of Craigie Road North, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”