VAR, ticket sales and hotel problems, Raith Rovers step up preparations for Premiership play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

VAR, ticket sales and hotel problems, Raith Rovers step up preparations for Premiership play-off final

The Stark's Park side will host Ross County on Thursday before the return leg on Sunday.

By Iain Collin
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' semi-final win over Partick Thistle.
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' semi-final win over Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers will have something new to contend with in their Premiership play-off final against Ross County – the use of VAR.

The video assistant referee system will be in place for the two-legged promotion/relegation showdown.

Preparatory work had begun at Raith’s Stark’s Park – and Partick Thistle’s Firhill – last week ahead of Friday’s dramatic semi-final.

And the necessary cameras are now being installed at the Kirkcaldy ground this week in time for the first-leg of the final against County on Thursday.

Outgoing Scottish FA head of referees Crawford Allan is also due to visit Rovers on Tuesday to give a presentation to the squad and management team on what to expect.

The Raith Rovers players run to celebrate Lewis Vaughan's winning penalty in their play-off semi-final against Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers’ semi-final win over Partick Thistle came courtesy of a dramatic penalty shoot-out. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

Some of the Raith players experienced VAR in last season’s Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, while the likes of Zak Rudden and James Brown are on loan from Premiership teams and will be used to the technology.

Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman confirmed: “VAR will be in operation for both legs of the final, so VAR is coming to Stark’s Park.

“There has been a lot of working getting carried out in the last week or two in preparation for it, with scaffolding towers going up and a drone being used and so on.

“It will obviously be something different for us. But Crawford Allan is coming to speak to the players and it will be good to get as much knowledge as we can ahead of the game.

“But, ultimately, the rules of the game don’t change and I’m sure the players won’t go onto the pitch with VAR in their minds.”

Ticket surge

Meanwhile, Raith have been handed almost 1,200 seats for Sunday’s second-leg against County – with the promise of more if needed.

Tickets for both games are now on sale, with Barrowman reporting they were ‘flying out the door’ within minutes of going on general release for Thursday’s home leg.

By early Monday afternoon they had already shifted over 4,000 briefs.

Friday’s triumph over Partick was virtually a home sell-out in a crowd of 6,070.

And Barrowman is hopeful of a large backing for both encounters with County, despite the difficulties of a 12 noon kick-off in Dingwall on Sunday.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski is mobbed by supporters after the win over Partick Thistle. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

He added: “The kick-off time on Sunday makes everything a little bit more difficult, for the fans, for the players and for the club.

“But there’s nothing we or Ross County can do about that; it’s dictated by other powers.

“The main thing is we are there and in the final. We are two games away from the Premiership and we’re delighted to have that chance.

“It’s great to be involved in these games. We want to create as many occasions like these as we can and give the fans something to remember.

“Their backing on Friday was fantastic and, given we’ve already sold over 4,000 for Thursday, I’m sure it will be again over these two games.”

No room at the inn

Meanwhile, Raith are struggling to find accommodation for their travelling party for Sunday’s second-leg against County.

With the early kick-off, the plan is for the management team and squad to spend Saturday night in the Highlands.

However, Barrowman has revealed they have encountered some issues finding a hotel able to take a block booking at short notice.

He explained: “We are trying to get a hotel but it is proving difficult.

“It is tourist season, it’s a bank holiday weekend and it’s a Saturday night. Finding somewhere we can get 20 rooms is not easy.”

More from Football

Aaron Donnelly
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly secures Northern Ireland call-up
Stuart Gauld applause at Dens
Mum 'cried happy tears' as fans and players paid tribute to Dundee FC fan,…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and captain Scott Brown.
Scott Brown has been Raith Rovers' captain fantastic from day one, says manager Ian…
Luke McCowan in goggles
5 memorable Luke McCowan moments as Dundee's top scorer earns Player of the Year…
Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park - the pair had brilliant seasons for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee stars Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron scoop the awards at the DSA Player…
8
Raith Rovers duo Lewis Vaughan and Scott Brown celebrate.
'I just thought I had let them down': Scott Brown relives agony and ecstasy…
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Luke McCowan on 10-goal Premiership haul, Scotland hopes and Dens future
Jerren Nixon holds the Scottish Cup aloft
EXCLUSIVE: Jerren Nixon on Deep Heat in his socks, Dundee United win that felt…
Craig Levein was a happy man - eventually!
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thought he 'would be carried out in a box'…
4
St Johnstone are staying up.
St Johnstone are staying up - Perth side beat Motherwell as Ross County could…
4