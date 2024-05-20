Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly secures Northern Ireland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly secures Northern Ireland call-up

The Nottingham Forest youngster hopes to win his first senior international cap.

By George Cran
Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly with the Northern Ireland squad at Hampden earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly will join Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad for a June double-header.

The Nottingham Forest defender made a real impact while on loan at Dens Park this season and hopes to win his maiden senior cap.

Donnelly is experienced at U/21 level and captained the side in recent matches.

His development at Dundee saw O’Neill move the 20-year-old into the senior side for two friendlies in March against Romania and Scotland.

However, he didn’t make his debut that time and was an unused sub as Northern Ireland defeated the Scots at Hampden.

Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly impressed on loan at Dundee. Image: SNS

Now he’s hoping to get on the pitch in two June friendlies.

First they play Spain on June 8 in Mallorca before travelling to Murcia to face Andorra three days later.

Left-sided defender Donnelly started on Saturday in his final match on loan at Dundee.

He made 21 appearances across the season with an ankle injury and then a heart condition restricting his game time.

Donnelly will join the likes of Manchester United defender Jonny Evans, Liverpool’s Conor Bradley and Rangers winger Ross McCausland in the squad.

Ex-St Johnstone star Ali McCann, now at Preston North End, has not been included.

