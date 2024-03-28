Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly backed to kick on after Northern Ireland call-up

Dundee’s Aaron Donnelly has wasted no time in reminding his Scottish team-mates of the result at Hampden on Tuesday night.

The on-loan defender was part of the Northern Ireland squad that came away from the Glasgow friendly with a 1-0 success.

Conor Bradley’s first-half strike was enough to earn Michael O’Neill’s side with Donnelly watching on from the bench.

Though he didn’t make his senior debut in friendlies against Romania and the Scots, the experience of a first senior call-up is a welcome boost for the youngster.

‘Buoyant’

Since returning from an operation to sort a heart issue in February, the 20-year-old has been a regular in Tony Docherty’s backline.

And the Dens boss insists the call-up was fully deserved.

“We were delighted to see him get a call-up to the full Northern Ireland squad,” Docherty said.

“We’ve seen how good a young player Aaron is and Michael O’Neill called him up from Tommy Wright’s U/21 squad.

“So he was with them for the full week, unfortunately he didn’t play in any of the games.

“But just the experience of being away and they had such a good result against us.

“He’s come back buoyant from that and he’s already been slagging off the Scottish boys!

“It’s great for him to get that recognition to get called up to the full squad. There is quite a vibrant group coming through there.

“He’s part of that.

“From a club’s point of view we’re really proud of playing a part in him developing from the U/21 squad into the full one.

“He’ll keep going that way because he’s a top young player with a brilliant attitude.”

Now Donnelly is aiming to make it six starts from the last seven as Dundee prepare to face St Johnstone in the Premiership on Saturday.