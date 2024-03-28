Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly backed to kick on after Northern Ireland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly backed to kick on after Northern Ireland call-up

The Nottingham Forest kid was part of Michael O'Neill's squad for the win over Scotland on Tuesday.

By George Cran
Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly with the Northern Ireland squad at Hampden on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Dundee’s Aaron Donnelly has wasted no time in reminding his Scottish team-mates of the result at Hampden on Tuesday night.

The on-loan defender was part of the Northern Ireland squad that came away from the Glasgow friendly with a 1-0 success.

Conor Bradley’s first-half strike was enough to earn Michael O’Neill’s side with Donnelly watching on from the bench.

Though he didn’t make his senior debut in friendlies against Romania and the Scots, the experience of a first senior call-up is a welcome boost for the youngster.

Aaron Donnelly has captained the Northern Ireland U/21 side. Image:

‘Buoyant’

Since returning from an operation to sort a heart issue in February, the 20-year-old has been a regular in Tony Docherty’s backline.

And the Dens boss insists the call-up was fully deserved.

“We were delighted to see him get a call-up to the full Northern Ireland squad,” Docherty said.

“We’ve seen how good a young player Aaron is and Michael O’Neill called him up from Tommy Wright’s U/21 squad.

“So he was with them for the full week, unfortunately he didn’t play in any of the games.

“But just the experience of being away and they had such a good result against us.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“He’s come back buoyant from that and he’s already been slagging off the Scottish boys!

“It’s great for him to get that recognition to get called up to the full squad. There is quite a vibrant group coming through there.

“He’s part of that.

“From a club’s point of view we’re really proud of playing a part in him developing from the U/21 squad into the full one.

“He’ll keep going that way because he’s a top young player with a brilliant attitude.”

Now Donnelly is aiming to make it six starts from the last seven as Dundee prepare to face St Johnstone in the Premiership on Saturday.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty 'buzzing' after major fitness boost ahead of St Johnstone clash
Craig Levein queries VAR's intervention in St Johnstone's loss to Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants VAR-free Dundee clash
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United’s head groundsman set to cross street to join rivals Dundee
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was speaking ahead of the trip to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC press conference: Watch as Tony Docherty calls on fans to be '12th…
Liam Fontaine celebrates promotion with Dundee at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine reveals surprise career move
Dundee celebrate after Jordan McGhee's winner against St Johnstone in February. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: 2 key issues for Dundee in top 6 chase as stage set…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee receive SEPA stadium boost as Dee4Life get answers on Camperdown ownership and timeline
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: DCT
Eye-catching stats behind Dundee with and without Antonio Portales - and does Mexican have…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has added well to his squad. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee boss has proved he can build a squad fit for the…
Albert Juliussen
Dundee's record-breaking fortnight - 20 goals scored, 13 by one Hall of Famer and…

Conversation