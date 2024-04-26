Dundee boss reveals new Joe Shaughnessy role as Tony Docherty lays out extent of skipper’s injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss reveals new Joe Shaughnessy role as Tony Docherty lays out extent of skipper’s injury

The Dark Blues skipper is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

By Craig Cairns
Tony Docherty said Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy will be out long-term. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty said Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy will be out long-term. Image: SNS.

Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy is set to go under the knife next month on a knee injury, manager Tony Docherty has revealed.

The Irishman damaged his ACL in the first half of the recent draw at home to Rangers and will miss the rest of the season.

Docherty is hesitant to put a timeline on Shaughnessy’s return.

In the meantime, the defender will be around to impart his experience to the rest of the squad as well as aiding the coaching staff with their analysis.

Docherty, who made Shaughnessy his first signing after taking over at Dens Park last summer, said the increased responsibilities are due to his ” trust ” in the 31-year-old.

Joe Shaughnessy was Tony Docherty first Dundee signing. Image: SNS.

“We had the surgeon in today, so he’s going to get operated on May 6,” said Docherty. “He’ll start his rehab process two weeks after that.

Dundee ‘indebted’ to Joe Shaughnessy

“It’s an ACL. Joe is gutted, we’re gutted. There is nobody better in the building, he’s been an outstanding captain – my first signing.

“Every day he’s led by example. He’s the first on the training ground, last off and he runs that dressing room.

“We’re indebted to him as a squad and, in the last five games, the boys will be doing it for their captain because their captain has done it for them all season.

Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County in December. Image: Shutterstock/David Young.

“We’re gutted for him but Joe is such a strong character with a strong mentality, he’ll come back stronger from that.

“We won’t know the length of time he is out until he’s had the surgery but he’ll be starting his rehab in pre-season. Everybody is different.

“It’s just important he keeps his focus. He’s that important to me that he’ll be in the building every day. I have that much trust in him that he’ll get involved with the staff.

“It will be a good development. I think it’s important you take advantage of any time in football.

Joe Shaughnessy has captained Dundee to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.

“He’ll be working with us in terms of analysis and things like that. We’ve had that conversation. He’s a clever boy, Joe. He’s switched on.

“We’ll be more than receptive to bringing him into our inner sanctum.

“It’s not just a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’, he’s still an integral part of the football club.”

Tony Docherty delighted with Celtic response

Shaughnessy is the only player missing – other than Owen Beck – for this weekend’s visit of Celtic.

Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games.
Owen Beck is unlikely to feature again for Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee will be looking to make amends for the 7-1 defeat at Celtic Park at the end of February.

But Docherty is already impressed with how his team responded to that setback.

“The most pleasing for me as manager was the reaction. Second half, we did well. The matches after that, March resulted in me getting manager of the month.

“The resulting in the players getting me that award that I’m ever so grateful for.

“More important than that, it showed the mentality of the squad. A lot of teams would struggle to come back from that.

“Our mentality to put things right is why we’re in the position we’re in just now.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty to miss weekend Celtic clash through suspension
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee motivation clear against Celtic insists Tony Docherty as Dens boss praises city rival…
Dundee FC
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plan to build new training complex at Riverside Drive
9
Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games.
Dundee loan star Owen Beck ruled out for Premiership run-in
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: The Dundee difference that could lead to special European memories
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
5 final Dundee FC fixtures analysed: Why Dark Blues should be confident in Euro…
Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers.
Dundee defensive blow as skipper Joe Shaughnessy out for rest of the season
Tony Docherty's Dundee are eyeing a spot in the Uefa Conference League. Images: SNS.
Which dates can Dundee and St Mirren look out for in bid for Conference…
Dens Park
Dundee v Celtic tickets - has the Hoops allocation been cut?
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Dundee braced for summer interest in star Lyall Cameron as boss Tony Docherty hails…
5

Conversation