Dundee boss reveals new Joe Shaughnessy role as Tony Docherty lays out extent of skipper’s injury

Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy is set to go under the knife next month on a knee injury, manager Tony Docherty has revealed.

The Irishman damaged his ACL in the first half of the recent draw at home to Rangers and will miss the rest of the season.

Docherty is hesitant to put a timeline on Shaughnessy’s return.

In the meantime, the defender will be around to impart his experience to the rest of the squad as well as aiding the coaching staff with their analysis.

Docherty, who made Shaughnessy his first signing after taking over at Dens Park last summer, said the increased responsibilities are due to his ” trust ” in the 31-year-old.

“We had the surgeon in today, so he’s going to get operated on May 6,” said Docherty. “He’ll start his rehab process two weeks after that.

Dundee ‘indebted’ to Joe Shaughnessy

“It’s an ACL. Joe is gutted, we’re gutted. There is nobody better in the building, he’s been an outstanding captain – my first signing.

“Every day he’s led by example. He’s the first on the training ground, last off and he runs that dressing room.

“We’re indebted to him as a squad and, in the last five games, the boys will be doing it for their captain because their captain has done it for them all season.

“We’re gutted for him but Joe is such a strong character with a strong mentality, he’ll come back stronger from that.

“We won’t know the length of time he is out until he’s had the surgery but he’ll be starting his rehab in pre-season. Everybody is different.

“It’s just important he keeps his focus. He’s that important to me that he’ll be in the building every day. I have that much trust in him that he’ll get involved with the staff.

“It will be a good development. I think it’s important you take advantage of any time in football.

“He’ll be working with us in terms of analysis and things like that. We’ve had that conversation. He’s a clever boy, Joe. He’s switched on.

“We’ll be more than receptive to bringing him into our inner sanctum.

“It’s not just a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’, he’s still an integral part of the football club.”

Tony Docherty delighted with Celtic response

Shaughnessy is the only player missing – other than Owen Beck – for this weekend’s visit of Celtic.

Dundee will be looking to make amends for the 7-1 defeat at Celtic Park at the end of February.

But Docherty is already impressed with how his team responded to that setback.

“The most pleasing for me as manager was the reaction. Second half, we did well. The matches after that, March resulted in me getting manager of the month.

“The resulting in the players getting me that award that I’m ever so grateful for.

“More important than that, it showed the mentality of the squad. A lot of teams would struggle to come back from that.

“Our mentality to put things right is why we’re in the position we’re in just now.”