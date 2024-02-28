Celtic 7-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Hoops hammer sorry Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic 7-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Hoops hammer sorry Dee

The champions were rampant at Celtic Park as the Dark Blues endured their biggest defeat of the season.

By George Cran
Celtic ran riot against Dundee at Parkhead - Greg Taylor celebrates making it 5-0. Image: PA
Celtic ran riot against Dundee at Parkhead - Greg Taylor celebrates making it 5-0. Image: PA

Goals poured in for rampant Celtic as they swept sorry Dundee aside at a sodden Parkhead.

The Dark Blues endured their worst defeat of the season with six goals flying in before the half-time break.

Prior to the contest, the Dee team bus broke down a short distance from Celtic Park.

By the end of a torrid opening 45 they could have done with parking that bus somewhere else.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Idah, Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda, Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor all found the net in the first half.

And there was more to come in the second half as Daniel Kelly made it 7-0 on a night to forget for Dundee.

There was still time for a red card for Fin Robertson before Michael Mellon grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

First half

Tony Docherty rung the changes after a poor showing at Hibs last time out, reverting to a back three.

Carter-Vickers makes it 1-0. Image: SNS
Carter-Vickers makes it 1-0. Image: SNS

Despite that extra man at the back, Dundee just couldn’t cope with the pace, movement and quality of the home side.

After Jordan McGhee forced Joe Hart into an early save, it was one-way traffic.

A simple free-kick from the right flank was headed in by Carter-Vickers, towering over marker Amadou Bakayoko at the far post.

That was after seven minutes, 11 minutes later and it was 2-0 as Idah beat both Joe Shaughnessy and Antonio Portales to an Alistair Johnston cross.

Daizen Maeda finds the net. Image: SNS
Daizen Maeda finds the net. Image: SNS

Four minutes later, Taylor had time to pick out an unmarked O’Riley in the centre of goal for a third in quick succession.

By the half-hour it was 4-0. Shaughnessy was struggling at the back and he just didn’t get close enough to Maeda inside the area.

The Japanese forward had too much time to cut back on his left and curl a low effort past the helpless Carson.

On 36 minutes, a cross from the right was flicked on by Lamie and fell perfectly for Taylor to knock in No 5.

Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS

Curtis Main thought he’d got one back as the clock ticked towards 45 minutes but his strike was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check. That just summed up the night for the Dee.

Then, just as they thought they might get to the break, there was more pain to endure as McGregor slid the ball home for six first-half goals.

Second half

Inevitably there were changes from Dundee at half-time. Skipper Shaughnessy had endured a torrid opening half and was replaced by Aaron Donnelly.

Also on was Josh Mulligan and Mo Sylla for Malachi Boateng and the injured Jordan McGhee.

The goals weren’t finished yet, however.

Fin Robertson is shown a red card at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Fin Robertson is shown a red card at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

Youngster Daniel Kelly had replaced Celtic skipper McGregor at the break and grabbed his first Hoops goal, curling into the top corner on 63 minutes.

To add to a thoroughly miserable night Dundee were reduced to 10 men for the final 13 minutes as Robertson earned the first red card of his career after a late tackle on Johnston.

But they did grab a goal back on 83 minutes as Donnelly found Michael Mellon at the far post with the Burnley loanee smashing into the net.

Despite the humbling, Dundee remain in the top six of the Premiership table.

Player Ratings

Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Taylor (Ralston 60), Scales, Idah (Kyogo 60), Yang (Palma 76), Carter-Vickers (Welsh 60), Iwata, O’Riley, Maeda, McGregor (Kelly 46).

Subs not used: Bain, Kuhn, Bernardo, Vata.

Dundee FC: Carson 4, Lamie 3, Shaughnessy 3 (Donnelly 46, 6), Portales 3, McGhee 4 (Mulligan 46, 6), Beck 4, Boateng 4 (Sylla 46, 6), Robertson 4, McCowan 5, Bakayoko 5 (Cameron 65, 6), Main 3 (Mellon 65, 6).

Subs not used: McCracken, Dodgson, Astley, Tiffoney.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Conversation