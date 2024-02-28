Celtic 7-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Hoops hammer sorry Dee

Goals poured in for rampant Celtic as they swept sorry Dundee aside at a sodden Parkhead.

The Dark Blues endured their worst defeat of the season with six goals flying in before the half-time break.

Prior to the contest, the Dee team bus broke down a short distance from Celtic Park.

By the end of a torrid opening 45 they could have done with parking that bus somewhere else.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Idah, Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda, Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor all found the net in the first half.

And there was more to come in the second half as Daniel Kelly made it 7-0 on a night to forget for Dundee.

There was still time for a red card for Fin Robertson before Michael Mellon grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

First half

Tony Docherty rung the changes after a poor showing at Hibs last time out, reverting to a back three.

Despite that extra man at the back, Dundee just couldn’t cope with the pace, movement and quality of the home side.

After Jordan McGhee forced Joe Hart into an early save, it was one-way traffic.

A simple free-kick from the right flank was headed in by Carter-Vickers, towering over marker Amadou Bakayoko at the far post.

That was after seven minutes, 11 minutes later and it was 2-0 as Idah beat both Joe Shaughnessy and Antonio Portales to an Alistair Johnston cross.

Four minutes later, Taylor had time to pick out an unmarked O’Riley in the centre of goal for a third in quick succession.

By the half-hour it was 4-0. Shaughnessy was struggling at the back and he just didn’t get close enough to Maeda inside the area.

The Japanese forward had too much time to cut back on his left and curl a low effort past the helpless Carson.

On 36 minutes, a cross from the right was flicked on by Lamie and fell perfectly for Taylor to knock in No 5.

Curtis Main thought he’d got one back as the clock ticked towards 45 minutes but his strike was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check. That just summed up the night for the Dee.

Then, just as they thought they might get to the break, there was more pain to endure as McGregor slid the ball home for six first-half goals.

Second half

Inevitably there were changes from Dundee at half-time. Skipper Shaughnessy had endured a torrid opening half and was replaced by Aaron Donnelly.

Also on was Josh Mulligan and Mo Sylla for Malachi Boateng and the injured Jordan McGhee.

The goals weren’t finished yet, however.

Youngster Daniel Kelly had replaced Celtic skipper McGregor at the break and grabbed his first Hoops goal, curling into the top corner on 63 minutes.

To add to a thoroughly miserable night Dundee were reduced to 10 men for the final 13 minutes as Robertson earned the first red card of his career after a late tackle on Johnston.

But they did grab a goal back on 83 minutes as Donnelly found Michael Mellon at the far post with the Burnley loanee smashing into the net.

Despite the humbling, Dundee remain in the top six of the Premiership table.

Player Ratings

Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Taylor (Ralston 60), Scales, Idah (Kyogo 60), Yang (Palma 76), Carter-Vickers (Welsh 60), Iwata, O’Riley, Maeda, McGregor (Kelly 46).

Subs not used: Bain, Kuhn, Bernardo, Vata.

Dundee FC: Carson 4, Lamie 3, Shaughnessy 3 (Donnelly 46, 6), Portales 3, McGhee 4 (Mulligan 46, 6), Beck 4, Boateng 4 (Sylla 46, 6), Robertson 4, McCowan 5, Bakayoko 5 (Cameron 65, 6), Main 3 (Mellon 65, 6).

Subs not used: McCracken, Dodgson, Astley, Tiffoney.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid