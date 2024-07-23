Ambitious Antonio Portales sets lofty Dundee aims as Mexican defender targets cup run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ambitious Antonio Portales sets lofty Dundee aims as Mexican defender targets cup run

The Dark Blues could qualify for the Premier Sports Cup knockout rounds with victory against Annan tonight.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.

Antonio Portales has his sights set on a deep cup run with Dundee.

That starts with tonight’s Premier Sports Cup clash against Annan Athletic.

The League One side top Group D after two wins and a draw in their opening three games.

But a Dundee victory would see the Dark Blues overtake Wullie Gibson’s side.

And could guarantee progression to the knockout stages, if Inverness fail to beat Arbroath in the Highlands.

Antonio Portales
Antonio Portales has been among the goals this summer – he netted against Dunfermline in pre-season and followed that up with a goal at Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend. Image: SNS

“Our first objective is to go through to the next round – everyone in the team is fully focused on that because it is very important for the club,” Portales said.

“It is in my head and the heads of my team-mates that we really want to win something, a cup.

“If you work hard, if you try hard, if you are focused every time, it is possible.

“I think right now the team is strong and focused on the same objective.”

‘We can do it’

Portales is heading into his second season with the club and is keen to build on last term’s top-six finish.

He trained throughout his summer break in a bid to up his game for the season to come.

“I think the team looks strong after a really good pre-season in Scotland and Poland,” Portales added.

Mexican Antonio Portales enjoys the moment. Image: Shutterstock
Mexican Antonio Portales celebrates Dundee’s top-six finish. Image: Shutterstock

“We have had two wins and it is very good for the gaffer and the team.

“It is a different team but it looks strong just now.

“There might be more players coming in but right now we are playing well. We have a good defence, midfielders and strikers.

“We finished in the top six but we wanted to be top five or top four because we wanted to play in Europe.

“This season we can do it.”

More from Dundee FC

Brechin City's Glebe Park. Image: SNS.
Key reasons why Dundee picked Brechin's Glebe Park for alternative home venue
Diego Pineda
Mexican striker Diego Pineda departs Dundee
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
16
Brechin City's Glebe Park
LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner…
Wieghorst
Dundee Hall of Fame star Morten Wieghorst takes on Denmark job as 'top coach'…
Brian Irvine takes on Rangers for Dundee in a clash taking place at Tannadice.
Dundee at Brechin: What is Dee record at Glebe Park and when did they…
Luke Graham standing at training for Dundee FC.
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Graham eager for first-team chance at Dundee with prospect insisting 'I feel…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right).
JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby ticket prices – how much is too much for a…
34
Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden on desire for goals, derby 'dream come true'…
The Dundee derby at a packed Tannadice
Dundee derby ticket prices revealed as fierce rivals prepare for blockbuster opening-day clash
7

Conversation