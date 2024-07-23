Ambitious Antonio Portales sets lofty Dundee aims as Mexican defender targets cup run

Antonio Portales has his sights set on a deep cup run with Dundee.

That starts with tonight’s Premier Sports Cup clash against Annan Athletic.

The League One side top Group D after two wins and a draw in their opening three games.

But a Dundee victory would see the Dark Blues overtake Wullie Gibson’s side.

And could guarantee progression to the knockout stages, if Inverness fail to beat Arbroath in the Highlands.

“Our first objective is to go through to the next round – everyone in the team is fully focused on that because it is very important for the club,” Portales said.

“It is in my head and the heads of my team-mates that we really want to win something, a cup.

“If you work hard, if you try hard, if you are focused every time, it is possible.

“I think right now the team is strong and focused on the same objective.”

‘We can do it’

Portales is heading into his second season with the club and is keen to build on last term’s top-six finish.

He trained throughout his summer break in a bid to up his game for the season to come.

“I think the team looks strong after a really good pre-season in Scotland and Poland,” Portales added.

“We have had two wins and it is very good for the gaffer and the team.

“It is a different team but it looks strong just now.

“There might be more players coming in but right now we are playing well. We have a good defence, midfielders and strikers.

“We finished in the top six but we wanted to be top five or top four because we wanted to play in Europe.

“This season we can do it.”