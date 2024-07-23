Perth MP presses UK Government to honour £5m pledge for city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth MP presses UK Government to honour £5m pledge for city centre

The £5m was offered to Perth by the Tories but Labour has yet to say what they will do with the money now they're in power at Westminster

By Morag Lindsay
Pete Wishart standing next to bridge in Perth
Perth MP Pete Wishart has written to the UK Government about the promised funding.

Perth MP Pete Wishart is urging Angela Rayner to end the uncertainty over £5 million in UK Government funding awarded to the city by her predecessors.

The Levelling Up money was made available by the Conservatives at Westminster in their last spring budget.

It has to be spent on city centre projects that will aid regeneration through culture.

And Perth and Kinross Council successfully made the case for three schemes in time for the tight June deadline.

They are the refurbishment of the Lower City Mills; a new exhibition and workspace opposite Perth Museum; and a new food and drink showcase on the High Street.

Perth Museum with row of empty shopfronts opposite
The Ironworks creative hub would be across the street from Perth Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Labour has yet to say whether the £5m is still on the table following its landslide general election victory.

But it has said it is dumping Levelling Up – a Boris Johnson battle cry – as a concept.

And now Perth city leaders are demanding to know what the change of UK Government means for their funding.

UK Government funding could ease Perth city centre ‘struggle’

The Perth bid was supposed to have been signed off by the Tory-led Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

It has now been re-branded the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. And it is headed by Labour’s deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Mr Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and Kinross-shire, has written asking her to clarify the new UK Government’s position on the funding.

Angela Rayner, seated next to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Westminster meting table
Angela Rayner, seated next to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

He writes: “The £5m award is funding that was formally committed, and has now been allocated to projects that will play a significant part in the rejuvenation of Perth’s city centre, which, like many others, has struggled in recent years.”

Mr Wishart told The Courier: “The funding must be honoured, regardless of the new Labour government’s departmental rebrand.

“I have therefore written to the Secretary of State for Local Government seeking confirmation that Perth and Kinross Council will indeed still receive this funding, and will do so in a timely manner.”

Money comes with string attached

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said he and colleagues had yet to hear from the UK Government.

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He previously said: “Our officers did really well to come up with the three projects in that timescale.

“It would be crazy for all that hard work to go to waste.”

The Perth Levelling Up offer came with strict criteria.

The council could only spend the money on cultural projects that would bring about city centre regeneration.

It also had to demonstrate that it could deliver all three projects by March 2026.

Officers and councillors agreed on three proposals:

Lower City Mills, a three-story stone building in Perth
Lower City Mills is in line for £3m. Image: Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust.

They say £3m could be used to restore Perth’s Lower City Mills as a tourist attraction. It follows a previous attempt to re-open the A-listed mill, which collapsed when the scheme missed out on Heritage Lottery funding.

Another £1.5m could be spent on converting a long-vacant former foundry next to Perth Museum into “The Ironworks” – an exhibition and work space for local makers.

And £500,000 would allow the council to turn the VisitScotland tourist information centre on Perth High Street into a shopfront for Perthshire food and drink providers.

The Courier has been told discussions are currently taking place at Westminster.

And it’s hoped a clearer picture on future regional spending will emerge in the weeks ahead.

Conversation