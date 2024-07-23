Dundee sheltered housing bus service set for axe next week as charity funding bid fails

A council run bus service which helps residents living in Dundee sheltered accommodation do their shopping is set to be withdrawn next week.

The Shoppers Service operates between sheltered housing complexes during the week and takes residents to the nearest supermarket.

However in 2023, councillors voted to end funding for the service in a bid to plug a budget black hole. This meant it would be axed in April this year.

The decision to withdraw the service drew ire from a leading UK charity – the Community Transport Association – who called on the council to reverse the funding cut.

Funding bid failed

The service was subsequently given a stay of execution after the local authority agreed to temporarily allow it to continue pending the outcome of a funding bid by Dundee charity Food Train.

The charity, which provides weekly deliveries of fresh groceries to older people in Dundee, had applied to the NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation.

But council chiefs have now confirmed the bid has been unsuccessful – meaning the shoppers service will be withdrawn on August 2.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who has been a vocal opponent of the decision to axe the service, said the amount of money the council is saving does not justify its removal.

“It’s a crying shame to get rid of such a valuable service”, he said.

“The service has been around for as long as I can remember and it’s helped hundreds of people.

“This is a mean cut as the amount of money it costs to run it is £20,500.

“It’s minor in financial terms but a real loss to the many elderly people across Dundee who have relied on the shopping service for many years.”

As well as the Shoppers Service, public funding was also withdrawn from the 206, 204, and 236, routes. These were axed earlier in the year.

It’s expected the move will save Dundee City Council a little over £122,000 annually.

Fall in numbers using service, says council

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council agreed at its budget meeting in February 2023 that from April 1 this year support for unregistered bus services, including the Shoppers Service, would be withdrawn.

“In three years prior to the decision there had been a 35% reduction in usage.

“Following interest by the Food Train to continue the service, subject to their securing external grant funding to do so, Dundee City Council agreed to temporarily continue the service pending the outcome of a funding application.

“That application was unsuccessful and as a result, the Shoppers Bus will cease operation on August 2.

“Sheltered Housing complexes are being contacted to advise of the situation.

“Meanwhile the council will continue to work with the Community Transport Association and other third sector partners to explore potential funding options which may allow for the re-establishment of a Shoppers Bus service in the future.”