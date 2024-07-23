Dundee sheltered housing bus service set for axe next week as charity funding bid fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sheltered housing bus service set for axe next week as charity funding bid fails

By Laura Devlin
The Lawton Road Sheltered Housing Complex. Image: DC Thomson.
The Lawton Road Sheltered Housing Complex. Image: DC Thomson.

A council run bus service which helps residents living in Dundee sheltered accommodation do their shopping is set to be withdrawn next week.

The Shoppers Service operates between sheltered housing complexes during the week and takes residents to the nearest supermarket.

However in 2023, councillors voted to end funding for the service in a bid to plug a budget black hole. This meant it would be axed in April this year.

The decision to withdraw the service drew ire from a leading UK charity – the Community Transport Association – who called on the council to reverse the funding cut.

Funding bid failed

The service was subsequently given a stay of execution after the local authority agreed to temporarily allow it to continue pending the outcome of a funding bid by Dundee charity Food Train.

The charity, which provides weekly deliveries of fresh groceries to older people in Dundee, had applied to the NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation.

But council chiefs have now confirmed the bid has been unsuccessful – meaning the shoppers service will be withdrawn on August 2.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who has been a vocal opponent of the decision to axe the service, said the amount of money the council is saving does not justify its removal.

“It’s a crying shame to get rid of such a valuable service”, he said.

Residents previously campaigned to save under-threat bus services. Image: DC Thomson.

“The service has been around for as long as I can remember and it’s helped hundreds of people.

“This is a mean cut as the amount of money it costs to run it is £20,500.

“It’s minor in financial terms but a real loss to the many elderly people across Dundee who have relied on the shopping service for many years.”

As well as the Shoppers Service, public funding was also withdrawn from the 206, 204, and 236, routes.  These were axed earlier in the year.

It’s expected the move will save Dundee City Council a little over £122,000 annually.

Fall in numbers using service, says council

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council agreed at its budget meeting in February 2023 that from April 1 this year support for unregistered bus services, including the Shoppers Service, would be withdrawn.

“In three years prior to the decision there had been a 35% reduction in usage.

“Following interest by the Food Train to continue the service, subject to their securing external grant funding to do so, Dundee City Council agreed to temporarily continue the service pending the outcome of a funding application.

“That application was unsuccessful and as a result, the Shoppers Bus will cease operation on August 2.

“Sheltered Housing complexes are being contacted to advise of the situation.

“Meanwhile the council will continue to work with the Community Transport Association and other third sector partners to explore potential funding options which may allow for the re-establishment of a Shoppers Bus service in the future.”

