Person taken to hospital after two-car crash on A92 at Cowdenbeath

A person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Fife.

The collision happened on the A92 sip road at Cowdenbeath just before 8am on Tuesday.

Images posted on social media showed several emergency vehicles at the scene.

The condition of the casualty is not known.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.44am to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the A92 Cowdenbeath slip road.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.