Calls to save axed Dundee sheltered housing bus service amid fears residents will be cut off

A UK charity is urging Dundee City Council to save its sheltered housing bus service amid fears elderly residents will be trapped in their homes if it’s scrapped.

The Community Transport Association (CTA), which provides support to community groups across the country, has called on the local authority to reverse the Shoppers Service funding cut.

This service, which operates between sheltered housing complexes during the week, is set be withdrawn from March 31.

It comes after councillors voted last year to withdraw funding from several routes in a bid to plug a budget black hole.

But there are fears regular users will be left unable to get to the shops if the service goes.

‘I don’t know how I’d manage without it’

Anita Robertson, who uses the Shoppers Service every Friday to do her weekly shop, said: “I don’t know how I’d manage without it, I depend on it.

“Without this service, I have to walk down a steep brae to get to the bus stop to get to the Tesco Express on Strathmartine Road.

“It’s not a big shop, so I can’t get many things there and anything more than a few bits and pieces and it’s too heavy to carry.

“There’s nothing for us. We’re on our own and lots of us don’t get out at all – except for this bus.”

Some services saved

As well as the Shoppers Service, public funding for the 206, 204, and 236, routes is also being withdrawn.

It’s expected the move will save Dundee City Council a little over £122,000 annually.

However, the Out and About Bus Service which connects people with local shops, appointments and hospitals has been saved for the next two years thanks to funding from the National Lottery secured by Dundee Community Transport.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.