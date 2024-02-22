Calls to save axed Dundee sheltered housing bus service amid fears residents will be cut off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls to save axed Dundee sheltered housing bus service amid fears residents will be cut off

The Community Transport Association has called on Dundee City Council to save the Shoppers Service.

By Laura Devlin
General view of the Lawton Road Sheltered Housing Complex. Image: DC Thomson.
A UK charity is urging Dundee City Council to save its sheltered housing bus service amid fears elderly residents will be trapped in their homes if it’s scrapped.

The Community Transport Association (CTA), which provides support to community groups across the country, has called on the local authority to reverse the Shoppers Service funding cut.

This service, which operates between sheltered housing complexes during the week, is set be withdrawn from March 31.

It comes after councillors voted last year to withdraw funding from several routes in a bid to plug a budget black hole.

But there are fears regular users will be left unable to get to the shops if the service goes.

‘I don’t know how I’d manage without it’

Anita Robertson, who uses the Shoppers Service every Friday to do her weekly shop, said: “I don’t know how I’d manage without it, I depend on it.

“Without this service, I have to walk down a steep brae to get to the bus stop to get to the Tesco Express on Strathmartine Road.

Residents previously campaigned to save under-threat bus services. Image: DC Thomson.

“It’s not a big shop, so I can’t get many things there and anything more than a few bits and pieces and it’s too heavy to carry.

“There’s nothing for us. We’re on our own and lots of us don’t get out at all – except for this bus.”

Some services saved

As well as the Shoppers Service, public funding for the 206, 204, and 236, routes is also being withdrawn.

It’s expected the move will save Dundee City Council a little over £122,000 annually.

However, the Out and About Bus Service which connects people with local shops, appointments and hospitals has been saved for the next two years thanks to funding from the National Lottery secured by Dundee Community Transport.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation