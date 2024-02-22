Road rage chef from Dundee faces jail for ‘nightmare’ driving in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road rage chef from Dundee faces jail for ‘nightmare’ driving in Fife

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told William Reilly: "Your driving is the kind of nightmare every other motorist fears."

By Gordon Currie
William Reilly.
William Reilly appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A chef who downed several drinks before driving dangerously and running another motorist off the road has been warned he faces being sent to prison.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told William Reilly: “Your driving is the kind of nightmare every other motorist fears.

“I’m thinking about a custodial sentence.”

Reilly, 40, was on his way home from work in St Andrews when he subjected other motorists to road rage before crashing.

Cars ‘spun out of control’

Fiscal depute Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court that other motorists became aware of the extremely aggressive nature of Reilly’s driving.

She said: “He was seen to try and takeover at speed.

“The passenger in the other vehicle shouted at the driver to watch out because there was no room for him.

“The witness braked hard. The accused’s BMW pulled in sharply, striking the front offside of her car with his car.

“They both spun out of control.”

William Reilly appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Road rage chef William Reilly appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The prosecutor said: “The accused’s vehicle mounted the verge and struck a stone wall, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and the wall.

“He then spun back off the verge and re-entered both carriageways and came to a stop in the northbound carriageway.

“Traffic in both directions required to come to a halt. The airbags deployed in both vehicles and there was extensive damage.

“The accused got out of his vehicle and spoke to the people in the other car. He appeared to be acting in an erratic manner.”

Road rage chef said no to needles

Ms High said police arrived and confirmed with Reilly that he had been driving the BMW.

Reilly and the occupants of the other car were then taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“He refused to provide a sample of blood, stating that he would not put needles in his body,” she said. “He was offered the chance to provide a urine sample but refused that as well.”

Reilly, from Dundee, admitted driving his BMW 116 dangerously on the A91 Guardbridge to St Andrews road in Fife on 8 September 2021. He admitted tailgating other motorists and gesticulating at them to get out of his way.

The A91 between St Andrews and Guardbridge.
The A91 between St Andrews and Guardbridge. Image: Google Maps.

He admitted passing on a roundabout, trying to overtake in the face of oncoming traffic when it was dangerous, colliding with a car, mounting the verge and striking a wall. He also admitted failing to provide a specimen.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He was working in St Andrews as a chef and was returning home. He had finished work and had taken some alcohol.

“He felt sufficient time had passed for him to be safe to drive. There may have been some difficulty with the other person’s driving before this.

“The red mist descended and this followed and was clearly dangerous driving. He accepts he refused to give a sample. He is no longer working.”

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports.

