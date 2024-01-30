‘Lifeline’ Dundee bus routes set to be axed within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lifeline’ Dundee bus routes set to be axed within weeks

Dundee councillors voted last February to end subsidies paid to private firms to operate “non-commercially viable” routes.

By Laura Devlin
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Several ‘lifeline’ Dundee bus routes look set to be axed in a matter of weeks after the local authority failed to secure external funding for them to continue operating.

Dundee councillors voted last February to end subsidies paid to private firms to operate “non-commercially viable” routes to address an £18 million budget shortfall in the upcoming financial year.

This means that from April 1, public funding for the 206, 204, 202, 236, and 51 services will be withdrawn.

These routes travel through Broughty Ferry, the West End, Lochee, Kirkton, Lawside, the Glens, Mill O’ Mains, and Mid Craigie.

It’s expected the move will save Dundee City Council a little over £122,000 annually.

Some routes have been saved

Liberal Democrat councillors had called for a reprieve, arguing if the services are axed it could have “severe impacts” for those using them.

It has since been confirmed the 202 and 51 routes will continue beyond April 1, however the other under-threat services are set to be withdrawn.

West End Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “In my own ward area, my ward colleague councillor Michael Crichton and I have received many concerns about the likely loss of Service 204.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson
Cllr Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Bus users are mainly elderly and the 204 is a lifeline as parts of the route are very hilly and if the 204 goes, walking to the nearest alternative service some distance away is simply not possible for older folk, particularly for those with mobility difficulties.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan, whose ward is served by Service 206, added he was “deeply concerned” about the loss a service that is a “great help to many residents”.

What routes are set to be axed?

  • 206 – Operated since 2011 connecting Craigie Drive, central Broughty
    Ferry, Barnhill and Dobbies
  • 204 – Introduced in August 2021, connecting the city centre with the Perth Road, Lochee and Dryburgh.
  • 236 – Connects Mill O Mains, Morrisons and Mid Craigie with the city centre.

SNP councillor hits back

The Liberal Democrat group say they intend to attempt to find funding to save the services in its budget amendment at this year’s revenue budget meeting next month.

But councillor Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, took aim at the Lib Dem proposals.

He said: “It’s galling that the Liberal Democrats continue to peddle a narrative that they’d save the world, without actually detailing, to anyone, how they’d fund it.

Councillor Steven Rome.

“In contrast, we have been working to ensure the delivery of vital public services whilst balancing the budget.

“I’m pleased to say that the 51 and 202 will continue, without public subsidy, with funding bids currently being assessed for others, such as the out and about service.

“In addition, the UK Government committed to significant spending on public transport, following the withdrawal of their disastrous HS2 programme.

“I’ve personally written to secure funds for Dundee. Other than writing a press release, I’d question what the Liberal Democrats have done to support those efforts.”

Conversation