‘Lifeline’ Dundee bus routes set to be axed within weeks

Several ‘lifeline’ Dundee bus routes look set to be axed in a matter of weeks after the local authority failed to secure external funding for them to continue operating.

Dundee councillors voted last February to end subsidies paid to private firms to operate “non-commercially viable” routes to address an £18 million budget shortfall in the upcoming financial year.

This means that from April 1, public funding for the 206, 204, 202, 236, and 51 services will be withdrawn.

These routes travel through Broughty Ferry, the West End, Lochee, Kirkton, Lawside, the Glens, Mill O’ Mains, and Mid Craigie.

It’s expected the move will save Dundee City Council a little over £122,000 annually.

Some routes have been saved

Liberal Democrat councillors had called for a reprieve, arguing if the services are axed it could have “severe impacts” for those using them.

It has since been confirmed the 202 and 51 routes will continue beyond April 1, however the other under-threat services are set to be withdrawn.

West End Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “In my own ward area, my ward colleague councillor Michael Crichton and I have received many concerns about the likely loss of Service 204.

“Bus users are mainly elderly and the 204 is a lifeline as parts of the route are very hilly and if the 204 goes, walking to the nearest alternative service some distance away is simply not possible for older folk, particularly for those with mobility difficulties.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan, whose ward is served by Service 206, added he was “deeply concerned” about the loss a service that is a “great help to many residents”.

What routes are set to be axed?

206 – Operated since 2011 connecting Craigie Drive, central Broughty

Ferry, Barnhill and Dobbies

Ferry, Barnhill and Dobbies 204 – Introduced in August 2021, connecting the city centre with the Perth Road, Lochee and Dryburgh.

236 – Connects Mill O Mains, Morrisons and Mid Craigie with the city centre.

SNP councillor hits back

The Liberal Democrat group say they intend to attempt to find funding to save the services in its budget amendment at this year’s revenue budget meeting next month.

But councillor Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, took aim at the Lib Dem proposals.

He said: “It’s galling that the Liberal Democrats continue to peddle a narrative that they’d save the world, without actually detailing, to anyone, how they’d fund it.

“In contrast, we have been working to ensure the delivery of vital public services whilst balancing the budget.

“I’m pleased to say that the 51 and 202 will continue, without public subsidy, with funding bids currently being assessed for others, such as the out and about service.

“In addition, the UK Government committed to significant spending on public transport, following the withdrawal of their disastrous HS2 programme.

“I’ve personally written to secure funds for Dundee. Other than writing a press release, I’d question what the Liberal Democrats have done to support those efforts.”