Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved

At least five privately-run Dundee bus routes are set to be scrapped after councillors voted to end subsidies.

Subsidies of £122,500 were paid annually to private firms to operate the “non-commercially viable” routes.

But the cash will now be used to eat into an £18 million budget shortfall for the next financial year.

The routes affected are: 206, 204, 202, 236, and 51.

They travel through Broughty Ferry, the West End, Lochee, Kirkton, Lawside, the Glens, Mill O’ Mains, and Mid Craigie.

The funding will be cut from April 2024 after the SNP administration’s budget was approved at a special meeting of the policy and resources committee on Thursday.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan argued the bus routes should be saved.

He said: “Cutting all of these would have quite severe impacts upon users and would do nothing at all to help drive down carbon emissions and encourage people to use public transport.”

The council’s only Conservative party member, Councillor Derek Scott, also said the withdrawal of the services will “cause huge difficulties”.

He asked council officers how the authority will now ensure it meets the social needs of those who used the routes.

The council’s executive director of city development, Robin Presswood acknowledged there have been many issues with public transport in the city in recent years.

He said: “Everyone will be aware that over the past couple of years the bus network has been very dynamic and there was constantly change there.

“We do already liaise very closely with the bus companies around route options, as Councillor Scott has pointed out.

“It is clear there has been a frustration about the fact routes and timetables have been changing consistently during the pandemic and since.”

Ewan MacNaughton, the council’s head of sustainable transport and roads, added: “We won’t see any significant filling in of the gaps (by private companies) as these routes remain commercially unviable.

“However there are some aspects of routes, which using detailed information, may lead to adjustments or potential route extensions.”

What routes will no longer be subsidised?

206 – Operated since 2011 connecting Craigie Drive, central Broughty

Ferry, Barnhill and Dobbies

Ferry, Barnhill and Dobbies 204 – Introduced in August 2021, connecting the city centre with the Perth Road, Lochee and Dryburgh.

202 – Operated since 2011 connecting Kirkton, the Glens and Lawside with the city centre.

236 – Connects Mill O Mains, Morrisons and Mid Craigie with the city centre

51 – Extends a Moffat & Williamson service subsidised by Angus Council to serve the new housing development at Dykes of Gray.

Also likely to go, is the number 10 evening and Sunday service, however the route would continue during the day Monday to Saturday.

Two council services popular with elderly residents, Shoppers Bus and Out & About, will also be scrapped.