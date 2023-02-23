Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved

By Jake Keith
February 23 2023, 8.03pm Updated: February 24 2023, 6.17am
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.

At least five privately-run Dundee bus routes are set to be scrapped after councillors voted to end subsidies.

Subsidies of £122,500 were paid annually to private firms to operate the “non-commercially viable” routes.

But the cash will now be used to eat into an £18 million budget shortfall for the next financial year.

The routes affected are: 206, 204, 202, 236, and 51.

They travel through Broughty Ferry, the West End, Lochee, Kirkton, Lawside, the Glens, Mill O’ Mains, and Mid Craigie.

The funding will be cut from April 2024 after the SNP administration’s budget was approved at a special meeting of the policy and resources committee on Thursday.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan argued the bus routes should be saved.

He said: “Cutting all of these would have quite severe impacts upon users and would do nothing at all to help drive down carbon emissions and encourage people to use public transport.”

Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The council’s only Conservative party member, Councillor Derek Scott, also said the withdrawal of the services will “cause huge difficulties”.

He asked council officers how the authority will now ensure it meets the social needs of those who used the routes.

The council’s executive director of city development, Robin Presswood acknowledged there have been many issues with public transport in the city in recent years.

He said: “Everyone will be aware that over the past couple of years the bus network has been very dynamic and there was constantly change there.

“We do already liaise very closely with the bus companies around route options, as Councillor Scott has pointed out.

Thee 204 bus in Windsor Street in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

“It is clear there has been a frustration about the fact routes and timetables have been changing consistently during the pandemic and since.”

Ewan MacNaughton, the council’s head of sustainable transport and roads, added: “We won’t see any significant filling in of the gaps (by private companies) as these routes remain commercially unviable.

“However there are some aspects of routes, which using detailed information, may lead to adjustments or potential route extensions.”

What routes will no longer be subsidised?

  • 206 – Operated since 2011 connecting Craigie Drive, central Broughty
    Ferry, Barnhill and Dobbies
  • 204 – Introduced in August 2021, connecting the city centre with the Perth Road, Lochee and Dryburgh.
  • 202 – Operated since 2011 connecting Kirkton, the Glens and Lawside with the city centre.
  • 236 – Connects Mill O Mains, Morrisons and Mid Craigie with the city centre
  • 51 – Extends a Moffat & Williamson service subsidised by Angus Council to serve the new housing development at Dykes of Gray.

Also likely to go, is the number 10 evening and Sunday service, however the route would continue during the day Monday to Saturday.

Two council services popular with elderly residents, Shoppers Bus and Out & About, will also be scrapped.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Dale Crookshank robbed Sam's Store in Arbroath. Picture: DCT Media
Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels nearly 50 buses: List of affected routes
12
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Estrada/Shutterstock (9131865a) U U2 in Concert - 30 May 1983
Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee's Caird Hall in 1983
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Council told 'Dundee is dying' as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises…
Douglas children perform in a Big Noise Orchestra community event. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Claims of 'broken promises' as funding for Big Noise music programme in Dundee withdrawn
2
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
2
Wolfy and his owner, Ric May. Image: DC Thomson
Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street
The Balruddery site (centre) sits on the border with Dundee looking towards the Tay. Image: Angus Council
Family homes approved for cats hotel site on border of Angus and Dundee

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
2
3
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
4
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039520 - Perth Christmas lights switch-on event 2022 - Picture shows scenes from the event - Main Stage, Tay Street, Perth Saturday 19th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
5
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
6
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
7
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
8
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
9
Kelly Somerville.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months

More from The Courier

Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) and new Dunfermline loanee Paul McGowan (right). Images: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list
Hamid was a hero in Washington DC. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready…
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Svetlana Pokhova pictured in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
Domino's abandoned their Forfar appeal. Image: Google
Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty…
Ronan Doyle (left) and Aron Dochard in front of current Perth Youth Theatre members. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Actor makes Perth homecoming and tells of being 'murdered' in Netflix series The Witcher:…
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon 'frustrated' but fighting for his place

Editor's Picks

Most Commented