NHS Tayside appeals refusal of Royal Liff Hospital housing plans

NHS Tayside has lodged an appeal to overturn the refusal of housing at the former Royal Liff Hospital site.

In February, Dundee City Council rejected a planning in principle application which sought to convert the land into residential use.

The rejection was handed down despite the proposal being recommended for approval by council planning chiefs.

This was due to concerns from councillors over the lack of affordable housing included in the development.

Fifteen letters of objection were also submitted to the local authority by members of the public.

If approved, up to 58 houses – a mix of detached and semi-detached – would’ve been built on the site.

NHS Tayside argues against refusal

The health board has now submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning and environment appeals division (DPEA) bidding to overturn the council’s rejection.

In a supporting statement, NHS Tayside argued the development was “well-designed and high-quality” and would contribute towards the “delivery of much needed private housing”.

The statement also outlined the belief that “no technical evidence or expert opinion” had been provided to support councillor concerns over the lack of affordable housing.

And Scottish Government officers were urged to allow the appeal and grant planning in principle for the housing plans.

A decision on the appeal is due by July 16.

Land unused for two decades

The land earmarked for the refused development falls within the wider Western Gateway development area.

It has remained unused since the closure of the Royal Liff Hospital more than two decades ago.

However, hundreds of properties have been built in the Western Gateway in recent years.

Major roadworks are set to begin at the nearby Swallow Roundabout within weeks to help accommodate the number of properties being built.

A design for the new-look roundabout has been approved by Transport Scotland and Dundee City Council.

Extra lanes will be added to the approaches from both the Perth and Aberdeen directions.