New pictures as NCR building demolished at proposed Dundee FC stadium site

Dundee Football Club's proposed new stadium will be built on the Camperdown site.

By Ben MacDonald

Work to demolish the old NCR building at Camperdown continued on Friday, with most of the structure now reduced to rubble.

The old entrance to the factory, which has been derelict for years, is being torn down to help pave the way for Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium on the site.

The club have applied for planning permission in principle to construct the stadium and other facilities on land next to Camperdown Leisure Park.

They already have permission in place to demolish the old NCR entrance.

Demolition work began on the site on Wednesday afternoon.

NCR historian Ian Ormerod visited the site on Friday.

He said: “I worked for NCR in England but came up to Dundee a lot for training.

“The company started in 1946/47 with Camperdown and NCR UK paid for the factory to be set up on behalf of NCR in Dayton (Ohio).

“It was a pure fluke. My wife and I came up a couple of days ago and arranged to meet up with one of my old managers who worked in the building yesterday.

“They found a lot of NCR materials in the building. We went round to the new design and research centre and have discussed archiving the materials there.”

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was on hand to capture footage of the demolition work.

Conversation