Flames shoot from bushes in Broughty Ferry after ‘youths start fire’

Broughty Ferry residents looked on in horror after seeing a fire grow next to a bowling club.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service members were called to King Street, next to Broughty Castle Bowling Club, just before 9pm on Friday.

It is believed that the fire was started by a group of youths.

A photo supplied to The Courier shows the flames grow as bowls players look on.

The incident comes after nine youths – aged 12 to 15 – were charged after a riot left at least one police officer injured.

One resident said: “The youths have been causing hassle again after last week’s disorder.

“This time, they were throwing branches onto the Broughty Castle bowling green.

“They then set fire to the bushes next to the club.

“We’ve phoned the fire bridge and the police.”

Fire service called to Broughty Ferry fire

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8.45pm regarding a bush fire on King Street.

“Crew members extinguished the fire and a stop message was sent at 9pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.