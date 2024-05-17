Flames shoot from bushes in Broughty Ferry after ‘youths start fire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Flames shoot from bushes in Broughty Ferry after ‘youths start fire’

Scottish Fire and Rescue crew members were called to King Street just before 9pm on Friday.

By Ben MacDonald
A fire broke out next to Broughty Castle bowling club
Members of the bowling club watch on as the flames grow. Image: Supplied

Broughty Ferry residents looked on in horror after seeing a fire grow next to a bowling club.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service members were called to King Street, next to Broughty Castle Bowling Club, just before 9pm on Friday.

It is believed that the fire was started by a group of youths.

A photo supplied to The Courier shows the flames grow as bowls players look on.

The incident comes after nine youths – aged 12 to 15 – were charged after a riot left at least one police officer injured.

One resident said: “The youths have been causing hassle again after last week’s disorder.

“This time, they were throwing branches onto the Broughty Castle bowling green.

“They then set fire to the bushes next to the club.

“We’ve phoned the fire bridge and the police.”

Fire service called to Broughty Ferry fire

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8.45pm regarding a bush fire on King Street.

“Crew members extinguished the fire and a stop message was sent at 9pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

