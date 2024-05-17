SPFL hearing set to rule on five-figure St Johnstone claim against Dundee

An SPFL hearing has been called to determine whether Dundee will have to pay St Johnstone a five-figure fee for stepping in as their back-up ‘home’ venue during the Dens Park pitch saga.

After a Premiership fixture against Rangers was twice postponed due to a waterlogged surface, the League intervened to make sure the Dark Blues had a plan B in the event of a third failed inspection.

Saints agreed to step-up and put plans in place for the Premiership match to be played in Perth on Wednesday, April 17.

In the end, the Dens pitch was given the thumbs up so McDiarmid wasn’t required.

Courier Sport understands that a fee of £15,000 was originally agreed between the two clubs.

That payment hasn’t been made and an SPFL hearing will take place later this month to settle the matter.

Both St Johnstone and Dundee declined to comment.

This will be Dundee’s second SPFL hearing in recent weeks.

Last month they were fined £186,000 with £120,000 suspended until the end of next season.

That will be triggered in the event of a postponement between now and the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Five breaches of SPFL rules regarding their playing surface were admitted.