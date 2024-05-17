SPFL hearing set to rule on five-figure St Johnstone claim against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

SPFL hearing set to rule on five-figure St Johnstone claim against Dundee

McDiarmid Park was the back-up venue for the Dark Blues for a game against Rangers.

By Eric Nicolson
The SPFL will determine whether Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
The SPFL will determine whether Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000. Images: SNS.

An SPFL hearing has been called to determine whether Dundee will have to pay St Johnstone a five-figure fee for stepping in as their back-up ‘home’ venue during the Dens Park pitch saga.

After a Premiership fixture against Rangers was twice postponed due to a waterlogged surface, the League intervened to make sure the Dark Blues had a plan B in the event of a third failed inspection.

Saints agreed to step-up and put plans in place for the Premiership match to be played in Perth on Wednesday, April 17.

In the end, the Dens pitch was given the thumbs up so McDiarmid wasn’t required.

Courier Sport understands that a fee of £15,000 was originally agreed between the two clubs.

That payment hasn’t been made and an SPFL hearing will take place later this month to settle the matter.

John Nelms on the Dens pitch.
John Nelms on the Dens pitch last month. Image: Shutterstock.

Both St Johnstone and Dundee declined to comment.

This will be Dundee’s second SPFL hearing in recent weeks.

Last month they were fined £186,000 with £120,000 suspended until the end of next season.

That will be triggered in the event of a postponement between now and the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Five breaches of SPFL rules regarding their playing surface were admitted.

