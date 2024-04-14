EXCLUSIVE: McDiarmid Park the Plan B for Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails Tuesday pitch inspection

McDiarmid Park has emerged as the back-up venue for Dundee’s postponed clash with Rangers.

Courier Sport understands that there will be a Tuesday mid-morning pitch inspection at Dens Park to determine whether the Wednesday night game, twice postponed, can go ahead at the Dark Blues’ stadium.

If the surface is deemed unplayable at that point, a Plan B will kick-in.

Dundee have held discussions with other clubs over the last few days but have reached agreement with St Johnstone, who are ready to host the final Premiership match before the split, should that be required.

The game will have huge significance in terms of the title race, however the fight for the last top six place has already been settled after Dundee drew with Aberdeen on Saturday and Hibs were denied a win at Motherwell.