EXCLUSIVE: McDiarmid Park the Plan B for Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails Tuesday pitch inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: McDiarmid Park the Plan B for Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails Tuesday pitch inspection

The Premiership match has already been postponed twice.

By Reporter
McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night.
McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night. Image: Shutterstock.

McDiarmid Park has emerged as the back-up venue for Dundee’s postponed clash with Rangers.

Courier Sport understands that there will be a Tuesday mid-morning pitch inspection at Dens Park to determine whether the Wednesday night game, twice postponed, can go ahead at the Dark Blues’ stadium.

If the surface is deemed unplayable at that point, a Plan B will kick-in.

Dundee have held discussions with other clubs over the last few days but have reached agreement with St Johnstone, who are ready to host the final Premiership match before the split, should that be required.

The game will have huge significance in terms of the title race, however the fight for the last top six place has already been settled after Dundee drew with Aberdeen on Saturday and Hibs were denied a win at Motherwell.

More from Dundee FC

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Dee earn slice of redemption at Pittodrie - including…
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
12 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate top-six finish
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Proud Tony Docherty insists Dundee will 'attack' top-six challenge as he hails 'magnificent' fans
2
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as Dee celebrate top-six achievement
Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.
5 memorable Dundee moments at Aberdeen - from Claudio Caniggia to Leigh Griffiths and…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty is preparing his side to face Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
'Advantage' Dundee in top-6 battle as Tony Docherty gives team news for crunch Aberdeen…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Have Dundee and John Nelms been outmanoeuvred in furore over Rangers game…
4
Isla Fisher won hearts at Dens Park in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Isla Fisher end up in Dundee FC strip in front of 3,000…
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's deluge disaster and Rangers rage while 5…
Dens Park failed a pitch inspection ahead of Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday. Image: SNS.
Why was Dundee v Rangers not played on Wednesday April 3?
2

Conversation