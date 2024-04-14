3 Raith Rovers talking points: ‘Movement continues’ into play-offs as Scottish Championship takes shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 Raith Rovers talking points: ‘Movement continues’ into play-offs as Scottish Championship takes shape

Ian Murray's side ensured a top-two finish with Saturday's draw with Partick Thistle.

Ian Murray and Jack Hamilton applaud the Raith support as they look ahead to the Premiership play-offs. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray and Jack Hamilton applaud the Raith support as they look ahead to the Premiership play-offs. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers will almost certainly contest the Scottish Premiership play-offs after their 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle.

The result was bittersweet. While it secured a top-two finish for the Kirkcaldy club, it gives Dundee United the chance to wrap up the Championship title next weekend.

It is a remarkable rise from this time last season when Raith entered the final weeks of the season with an outside chance of the top four.

Last season, they were the only side with nothing to play for on a madcap final day in Scotland’s second tier.

Raith captain Scott Brown and assistant manager Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.

Now they are looking forward to next month’s play-offs with games to spare.

Raith Rovers ‘movement’

At full-time, it may not have sounded as you would expect from a home crowd that has watched its team achieve second place in the second tier for the first time in 13 years.

Some could be heard enthusiastically celebrating the feat but others were understandably deflated after a week in which their title bid all but fizzled out.

The midweek defeat to Airdrie and Dundee United’s win over Morton on Friday meant that even a win on Saturday would have left Rovers with an uphill battle.

Post-match, manager Ian Murray stressed how far the club as a whole has come over the last year.

CEO Andy Barrowman tweeted that the “movement continues”.

Going up through the play-offs

Raith have avoided a potential nightmare scenario of losing the title on the final day and then instantly having to get themselves up for a play-off.

Queen’s Park were in that boat last season after losing a final-day title decider to Dundee.

Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee's title win. Image: SNS
Dundee won the Scottish Championship title on the final day of last season. Image: SNS

Hamilton succeded where Queen’s failed back in at the end of the 2012/13 campaign when the play-offs were introduced.

Accies were confirmed in second place on the final day – coincidentally losing out to Dundee – despite an astonishing 10-2 win over Morton.

They then negotiated two two-legged rounds to take their place in the top flight.

Since then, only Livingston (2017/18) and Dundee (2020/21) have managed it, both after finishing in second place.

A boring end to the Championship?

It has been a hell of a ride for Raith and this season’s Scottish Championship overall has provided its customary entertainment and unpredictably.

The title race has been neck-and-neck until now and the battle to avoid the relegation play-off is set to go to the wire.

But other than settling ninth position, the rest of the Championship will likely stay as it is.

Only a spectacular collapse will prevent Dundee United from winning the league, Raith will finish second and Partick Thistle in third.

Saturday’s draw could lead to Raith and Thistle meeting again in the Premiership play-offs. Image: SNS.

Airdrie are in a commanding position in the final play-off spot and Arbroath will be playing League One football next season.

Inverness – Rovers’ next opponents – and Queen’s Park are the two teams in real trouble of finishing ninth while the teams just above them need a few points points to ensure safety.

It is a complete contrast to how last season’s Championship ended.

More from Football

McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night.
EXCLUSIVE: McDiarmid Park the Plan B for Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails…
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
5 Dundee talking points as Dee earn slice of redemption at Pittodrie - including…
Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult loving life at Dundee United.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines' Fab Four hit 44 and the Duncan Ferguson…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton reveals soundtrack to Dundee United title charge: 'No chance we’re changing that!'
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
12 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate top-six finish
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Proud Tony Docherty insists Dundee will 'attack' top-six challenge as he hails 'magnificent' fans
2
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone back on the 'rollercoaster' after a 'hell of a frustrating…
Ian Murray hailed his Raith players for securing second. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray 'realistic' about Raith title bid as Rovers boss hails 'fantastic' achievement
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Aberdeen 0-0 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as Dee celebrate top-six achievement
Kilmarnock's Joe Wright scores to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone 0-2 Kilmarnock: Key moments, star man and player ratings as long wait…

Conversation