Morton 1-4 Dundee United: Tangerines take massive leap towards Championship title as Ton are crushed at Cappielow

Dominant Dundee United comprehensively dispatched Morton 4-1 to take a massive stride towards the Championship title.

Goals from Ross Docherty and Glenn Middleton gave United a comfortable lead at the interval, with Louis Moult and Tony Watt making the game safe after the break against the uncharacteristically porous hosts.

Robbie Muirhead did hit back but it was scant solace for Dougie Imrie’s charges.

The Tangerines now boast a seven point lead over promotion rivals Raith Rovers, who host Partick Thistle on Saturday. Should the Fifers fail to win, then United will effectively secure the title with a victory over Ayr United at Tannadice next week.

Indeed, if Raith don’t beat the Jags, then lose at Inverness next Friday night, then Jim Goodwin’s men will be champions without kicking another ball.

United made just one change to the side that decimated Queen’s Park 5-0 at Hampden six days prior, with Liam Grimshaw – Morton’s player of the year last term – replacing Miller Thomson at right-back.

Ton striker George Oakley, scorer of a perfect hat-trick when these sides met at Tannadice in January, was a notable absentee due to a shoulder injury.

A fine opening 45

And the visiting United fans saw the men in black start brightly, with Moult fizzing a dangerous ball across the face of goal – narrowly evading Middleton – and Jack Baird blocking a Watt drive.

Ross Graham then flashed a header wide of the post after towering to meet a Middleton delivery.

United finally claimed the lead on the quarter-hour.

Moult slipped a pass to Grimshaw after striking the wall with a tame free-kick, and the full-back’s delivery from deep was inch-perfect for Docherty to head home from eight yards.

The Tangerines didn’t have long to wait for a second.

More wasteful play from the hosts surrendered possession to Middleton and, following an exchange of passes with Kai Fotheringham, Watt had the chance to pull the trigger. However, his scuffed shot fell perfectly at the feet of Middleton to slam beyond Ryan Mullen.

A hopeful effort from Iain Wilson that deflected wide brought a little respite and hope for Imrie’s men, while Muirhead lashed a decent shot just off target.

Mullen comfortably fielded a low shot from Watt following a delightful reverse pass from the superb Docherty.

Moult closes in on 20 goals

Any lingering doubt regarding the destination of the points was quashed five minutes into the second half.

More dismal defending from Morton allowed Fotheringham to steal in to the box and feed Craig Sibbald. The midfielder’s low shot inadvertently found Moult at the back post and he slammed a clinical finish into the roof of the net.

That’s 19 for the season for Moult.

Ton defender Darragh O’Connor and United’s Fotheringham both flashed efforts wide, as it became apparent the scoring was not finished.

Quitongo, rightly booked for diving in the first half, saw a persuasive claim for a penalty kick waved away by referee Graham Grainger as Morton sought a lifeline, hitting the deck under a challenge from the backtracking Sibbald.

And seconds later, Baird inexplicably dallied on the ball when he was the last man, allowing Watt to steal possession and coolly slide a low shot into the bottom corner. Easy street.

Former United man claims consolation

There was some consolation for the hosts when Muirhead instinctively fired beyond Walton after meeting a knock-down in the box.

Fotheringham, ever a threat in the final third, saw a drive ricochet inches wide following two blocked shots by Watt. United were threatening to hit five for a second successive outing.

Morton’s final opportunity to spark the most miraculous of comebacks came and went went when Lewis McGrattan met a Muirhead cut-back, only for Walton to make a sharp stop.

Star man: Ross Docherty (Dundee United)

A midfield masterclass from the Terrors captain.

Docherty’s passing was exemplary, he timed his forays forward superbly and – allied with the typically effective Sibbald – plugged any gaps in the engine room.

And the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United man scored the goal he has been threatening in recent outings, notching a rare header.

What a return his return to full fitness has been for Goodwin.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 7; Grimshaw 7, McClelland 8, Graham 7, McMann 7; Fotheringham 7 (Thomson 82), Docherty 8 (Wotherspoon 82), Sibbald 7, Middleton 7; Watt 7, Moult 7 (Tillson 68). Newman, Meekison, Mochrie, MacLeod, Cudjoe, Cleall-Harding.

Ref: Graham Grainger