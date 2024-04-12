St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh attracting international attention and Craig Levein believes best yet to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh attracting international attention and Craig Levein believes best yet to come

The 25-year-old has scored in back-to-back games.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Adama Sidibeh has helped breathe life into St Johnstone’s Premiership survival bid, thrusting himself into contention for an international call-up while doing so.

And Perth manager, Craig Levein, believes the best is yet to come from his January recruit.

The 25-year-old’s goals against Dundee and Hibs have put him on the radar of Senegal, who the Gambian-born forward is eligible to represent.

Levein was delighted with the news that emerged earlier this week, predicting that a full pre-season will help Sidibeh, a late starter to professional football, make an even bigger impact in Scotland next season.

“Good,” he said. “That’s another thing which will help his confidence.

“The first thing that attracted me to Adama was he tries like hell, chases lost causes and puts pressure on defenders.

“These are qualities that don’t require skill but not a lot of people do them.

“He’s quick, strong and agile. That makes him a nightmare to play against because he never gives defenders a second. Make an error and you’re in trouble.

“He’s got two goals and could have had double that or maybe more.

Adama Sidibeh celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs.
Adama Sidibeh celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“And he’s still just settling in.

“With the benefit of a pre-season we’re hoping he’ll keep improving next season.

“He’ll know the league better and if he can get a few more goals between now and the end of the season his confidence will be high going into the summer.

“You’d like to think there will be a lot more to come from him.”

Levein added: “In the pond we’re fishing in, if I can get a striker who does two things well I’m pleased with that.

“Very rarely do you get one who can do three, maybe four, things as well as he can.

“In training he’s getting better and I just love his enthusiasm. That’s helping other players.

“I’m sure Nicky (Clark) is enjoying playing in more space because Adama is stretching the game.”

Back where it all began

Saints, who are likely to be without captain Liam Gordon for the second weekend in a row, face Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

For Levein, the previous Perth fixture between the two sides helped persuade him to take over from Steven MacLean.

The November clash, when Alex Cleland was in caretaker charge, turned out to be a real sliding doors moment.

St Johnstone beat Kilmarnock in November.
St Johnstone beat Kilmarnock in November. Image: SNS.

“I was coming to watch Max (Kucheriavyi) because of my connection with Kev (Brechin chairman, Kevin Mackie) and bringing him over from Ukraine,” Levein recalled.

“The team played well and got a very good result.

“There was enough there to show that they had some decent players, for sure.

“Max wasn’t involved and I was actually going to leave.

“I’m glad I stayed and watched the game because it gave me knowledge of what St Johnstone were like.

“We know how difficult it will be this time but we really want another win for our supporters.”

Conversation