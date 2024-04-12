St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh attracting international attention and Craig Levein believes best yet to come

Adama Sidibeh has helped breathe life into St Johnstone’s Premiership survival bid, thrusting himself into contention for an international call-up while doing so.

And Perth manager, Craig Levein, believes the best is yet to come from his January recruit.

The 25-year-old’s goals against Dundee and Hibs have put him on the radar of Senegal, who the Gambian-born forward is eligible to represent.

Levein was delighted with the news that emerged earlier this week, predicting that a full pre-season will help Sidibeh, a late starter to professional football, make an even bigger impact in Scotland next season.

“Good,” he said. “That’s another thing which will help his confidence.

“The first thing that attracted me to Adama was he tries like hell, chases lost causes and puts pressure on defenders.

“These are qualities that don’t require skill but not a lot of people do them.

“He’s quick, strong and agile. That makes him a nightmare to play against because he never gives defenders a second. Make an error and you’re in trouble.

“He’s got two goals and could have had double that or maybe more.

“And he’s still just settling in.

“With the benefit of a pre-season we’re hoping he’ll keep improving next season.

“He’ll know the league better and if he can get a few more goals between now and the end of the season his confidence will be high going into the summer.

“You’d like to think there will be a lot more to come from him.”

Levein added: “In the pond we’re fishing in, if I can get a striker who does two things well I’m pleased with that.

“Very rarely do you get one who can do three, maybe four, things as well as he can.

“In training he’s getting better and I just love his enthusiasm. That’s helping other players.

“I’m sure Nicky (Clark) is enjoying playing in more space because Adama is stretching the game.”

Back where it all began

Saints, who are likely to be without captain Liam Gordon for the second weekend in a row, face Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

For Levein, the previous Perth fixture between the two sides helped persuade him to take over from Steven MacLean.

The November clash, when Alex Cleland was in caretaker charge, turned out to be a real sliding doors moment.

“I was coming to watch Max (Kucheriavyi) because of my connection with Kev (Brechin chairman, Kevin Mackie) and bringing him over from Ukraine,” Levein recalled.

“The team played well and got a very good result.

“There was enough there to show that they had some decent players, for sure.

“Max wasn’t involved and I was actually going to leave.

“I’m glad I stayed and watched the game because it gave me knowledge of what St Johnstone were like.

“We know how difficult it will be this time but we really want another win for our supporters.”