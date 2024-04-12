‘Advantage’ Dundee in top-6 battle as Tony Docherty gives team news for crunch Aberdeen clash

Dundee are among three clubs going into this weekend’s fixtures with a chance of securing the final top-six spot.

Talk of pitches and postponements will take a back seat when the Dark Blues travel to Pittodrie on Saturday.

While a win for Dundee settles the matter, they will have a second bite of the cherry should they fail to.

That would leave Motherwell or Hibs in sixth but waiting on the outcome of the rescheduled match between Dundee and Rangers on Wednesday.

Manager Tony Docherty – who has a full squad to choose from other than Owen Beck and Diego Pineda – said his attention is solely on Saturday.

“It is incumbent on me as manager that my laser focus is on Aberdeen game,” he said. “I would be hypocritical if I was drawn on anything else.

“It is testament to these players – they have put themselves in this position.

“It is advantage us. Other teams do need to look for different permutations.

“We just need to make sure we go up to Aberdeen and give the best level of performance that gives us the best opportunity to win the game.

“If we win the game, that’s it – it is done.

“That’s what I have asked the players and staff to be – laser focused on the game with Aberdeen. That’s the most important game.”

Tony Docherty: Records are there to be broken

To secure top six this weekend, Dundee must do something they have not managed since 2004: win away to Aberdeen.

They can take encouragement from earlier meetings this season: a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie and a 1-0 victory at Dens Park last month.

“Records are records and they are there to be broken,” added Docherty, who added “encouraging” news about his squad.

“I am delighted to say that outwith Owen Beck and Diego Pineda, I have a fully fit squad to choose from which is brilliant news,” said Docherty.

“Curtis Main, Josh Mulligan and Ryan Howley are all back training fully and are ready.

One player who made his return from injury in recent weeks in Jordan McGhee.

He marked his comeback with a goal, his fourth in his last 11 matches.

Motherwell defeat ‘put to bed’

Dundee went on to blow a two-goal advantage last weekend against Motherwell, setting up such an intriguing final before the split.

McGhee said last week’s collapse had been “addressed and put to bed” and that the midweek postponement of the Rangers game had not disrupted the side.

The versatile defender added: “We are under no illusions how difficult it will be, but at the same time we are in a good place, if you take 15 minutes out of the Motherwell game.

“Wednesday’s postponement didn’t really disrupt our preparations for Saturday.

“The good thing is, if we go and Pittrodrie and win, we’re in the top six.

“We spoke about it, it’s a situation that’s in our hands. We’re in charge of our own destiny.

“It’s a position we’ll relish and we’ll go up and try and get three points and ensure the club gets top six.”