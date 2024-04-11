Why was Dundee v Rangers not played on Wednesday April 3?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why was Dundee v Rangers not played on Wednesday April 3?

The Scottish Premiership match was postponed this week for second time, taking Dens call-offs to five this season.

By Marc Deanie & Craig Cairns
Dens Park failed a pitch inspection ahead of Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday. Image: SNS.
Dens Park failed a pitch inspection ahead of Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday. Image: SNS.

It is one of the few unanswered questions surrounding the latest postponement of Dundee against Rangers at Dens Park.

After the initial fixture on Sunday, March 17 was called off, why was the rearranged fixture not pencilled in for last Wednesday, April 3?

Due to an international break, this was the first available midweek date in the Premiership calendar.

But three days after the postponement, the SPFL confirmed the match would instead take place a week later on Wednesday, April 10.

The unanswered question has been raised on social media in the last few weeks by Dundee supporters watching their club under attack from all quarters of the Scottish game.

And it has taken on a life of its own as the title race between Celtic and Rangers intensifies, with fans of the Parkhead club pointing out an April 3 clash between Dundee and the Ibrox side would have given their rivals an away trip just days before Sunday’s Old Firm encounter.

They have not been slow in shining a light on the fact that rescheduling the match a week later suited Gers manager Philippe Clement and his squad.

Was April 3 a viable date?

It’s understood a key SPFL leadership figure recommended the postponed fixture be played at the first available midweek date, April 3, in keeping with this individual’s default approach to such situations.

They were also mindful of the upcoming Premiership split.

However, at the request of one of the two clubs involved, the issue was escalated to SPFL board level where it was then decided the game would take place on Wednesday, April 10.

Dens ground staff relay pitch covers on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Hampden sources insist it was the preference of both teams to play the game this week.

The timeline of events throws up one other key question – would the Dens Park pitch have been playable last Wednesday?

Insiders say this would not have been a given, although the surface did pass an inspection 24 hours later ahead of the weekend clash with Motherwell, with doubts hanging over the game until it kicked off at 3pm on Saturday.

What do SPFL rules say about rearranging postponed fixtures?

According to section H11 of the SPFL rules, clubs must ensure their playing surface is “smooth and in good condition”.

The stadium must also be “equipped with an efficient and effective drainage system so that it cannot become unplayable due to flooding”.

The drainage at Dens has not coped with the level of rainfall Scotland has seen this year, with managing director John Nelms saying: “We have three areas that struggle.

John Nelms on Dens pitch last month.

“Keeping the water off those areas as long as we can is key.”

According to H12, the SPFL may “take such steps within such time and on such conditions as the board shall specify” if it is not satisfied the above conditions have been met.

Sky Sports pundits speak out

Dundee FC – facing SPFL disciplinary procedures over the five Dens games called off due to a waterlogged pitch – have kept tight-lipped on the discussions behind the dates.

They also do not want to be drawn into a spat with Rangers, who accused the Dark Blues of “negligence and unprofessionalism” on Wednesday.

Sky Sports pundits Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have had their say on the row, with Boyd slamming Nelms and club secretary Eric Drysdale.

Chris Sutton
Chris Sutton.

With the game now planned for next Wednesday, April 17, Sutton wrote on X: “What if it rains in Dundee next week? My sources tell me that if it can’t be played at Dens it will be moved to Ibrox…”

The SPFL have been contacted for comment.

Motherwell were fined £50,000 in 2010, with a further £45,000 suspended, after facing similar issues.

However, the Fir Park club’s punishment came during the SPL era, with leniency shown because ‘Well had already taken steps to address the problem.

